Governor Mills seeks federal help to combat rising heating oil prices

Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket
Gov. Janet Mills is asking federal officials to increase funding for a key program that helps tens of thousands of Maine families heat their homes. Maine is slated to receive about $39 million from the federal government for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. But with heating oil prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Mills sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to "seek all avenues to provide additional LIHEAP funding for Maine."
Gov. Mills presses for increased funding for low-income heating program in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With high prices for home heating fuel expected to persist into Maine’s winter heating season, Governor Janet Mills says she sent a letter to federal officials requesting increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to ensure Mainers can stay warm in their homes this winter.
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Citizen referendum could eliminate CMP and Versant
MAINE, USA — Last year, the Maine legislature passed a bill to create the non-profit Pine Tree Power Company to deliver lower rates, and increase reliability and local control to promote energy independence in Maine. But, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the bill, and the legislature didn't have enough votes...
Maine’s Planned Parenthood branches dealing with increased demand
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It has been five weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, returning abortion rights to state governments. As abortion remains legal in Maine, it’s impacting the region’s Planned Parenthood branches. Planned Parenthood Northern New England serves Maine, New Hampshire...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?
Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- The workforce shortage in Maine is now stretching from the land to the water as the state cancels ferry trips to a number of islands due to lack of staffing. Just this week, Maine DOT says it had to cancel upwards of 20 trips to Islesboro...
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
The grain that Maine is hoping to sustain
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Excuse the rhyme—it's hard to use “Maine” and “grain” in a sentence and avoid the temptation... or the inevitable pattern of the old song from the Broadway musical, “My Fair Lady." But the fact is, we may be hearing more...
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Droughts are causing wells to dry up, impacting livestock
AUBURN, Maine — With half of Maine experiencing drought conditions, some farms are struggling to maintain normal operations. The well at Maple Row Farms, a dairy farm in Auburn, dried up over the weekend during 90-degree temperatures, putting their water source into jeopardy. “There’s no water anywhere," farmer Chris...
Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Maine Medical Center ranked best hospital in state
The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than half received any "high performing" marks for procedures -- Maine Med received 14.
