IMPACT Wrestling On 7/28 Declines In Viewership Again, Demo Rating Holds

Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: United States Championship - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Result
Bobby Lashley makes quick work of Theory. At SummerSlam 2022, on a night where Austin Theory claims that he is going to cash in his money in the bank contract, he failed to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship in the third match of the evening. Fans...
Lacey Evans Doesn’t Compete On Smackdown, ‘Not Medically Cleared’
Aliyah did not get her match with Lacey Evans on tonight’s Smackdown, as Evans was “not medically cleared” for the bout. Aliyah was scheduled to face Evans on tonight’s show, but was announced just before the bout that Evans wasn’t cleared and Shotzi instead came out to face Aliyah, having apparently talked her way into the match via Adam Pearce. Shotzi ended up picking up the win.
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Summerslam (Clips)
Their match at Money in the Bank had a controversial finish but Summerslam did not, as The Usos cleanly beat the Street Profits. With Jeff Jarrett as the guest referee, the Usos hit a 1D on Angelo Dawkins to pick up the victory. The Usos have been Smackdown tag team...
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
Sami Callihan Aims To Win IMPACT World Title Again, Calls The Company 'The Island Of Misfit Toys'
Sami Callihan wants to win the IMPACT World Championship again, though his return to peak performance will take some time. Callihan won the title in 2019 and dropped it to Tessa Blanchard at IMPACT Hard To Kill 2020. Since then, he has been unsuccessful in his quest to regain the belt, and his ankle injury sidetracked this championship chase. Now that he's back in action, Callihan is focused on becoming the champion again.
NXT Level Up (7/29) Results: Ikemen Jiro, Fallon Henley, And More Compete
The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, July 29 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (7/29) Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott. You can find results from around the world of wrestling in...
Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required
If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
More On Triple H Regaining Power Within WWE, Reactions From Talent
Triple H is back in power, as WWE has announced he's back as EVP of Talent Relations, which is effectively him as head of the role, as mentioned in his statement. One source indicated that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were set to travel to Smackdown in Boston, though their specific plans there aren't known. Several times when major shifts like this happen within the company, those three particularly hold a talent meeting.
Rocky Romero Has Talked To Nick Khan, Comments On Potentially Working With WWE
Rocky Romero has become a one-man forbidden door in wrestling, repairing relationship with NJPW and companies like AEW and IMPACT while also cultivating new relationship for NJPW. Under the leadership of Vince McMahon, WWE rarely worked with other promotions, but McMahon retired on July 22 as WWE CEO, leaving Stephanie...
WWE SmackDown On 7/29 Maintains Over Two Million Viewers For WWE SummerSlam Go Home Show
The numbers are in for the final WWE SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam. SpoilerTV reports WWE SmackDown averaged 2.060 million viewers on July 29. Keep in mind, these are the preliminary numbers and not the final numbers. The average viewership is down from last Friday, which averaged 2.166 million viewers. Hour...
Rocky Romero Is Glad IMPACT/NJPW Have Mended Their Relationship, Says The Fans Win The Most
Rocky Romero is glad that NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling have been able to rebuild their relationship. Romero is practically the human "forbidden door", as he has competed for ROH, NJPW, AEW, IMPACT, and MLW. Outside of the ring, he has been instrumental in the collaborative process between NJPW and other promotions. In recent months, NJPW and IMPACT have frequently worked together as Jay White and a number of other stars have competed in an IMPACT ring.
WWE SummerSlam: Fans Distracted By Fan Dressed as The Joker
WWE tried to bring a surprise twist to the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin match on Saturday night during SummerSlam, only for fans to get distracted by someone in the front jow dressed as The Joker. Before Corbin could make it to the ring, a male choir suddenly appeared chanting "Bum Ass Corbin" before signing the melody to McAfee's new entrance music. But every time the camera had Corbin looking at the choir, the Joker fan kept stealing the spotlight. Check out some of the reactions below.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Rocky Romero: Working With Tony Khan Has Been Incredible, 'Forbidden Door' Can Stay Fresh
Rocky Romero says he enjoys working with Tony Khan, and he has been impressed by the AEW president's passion. After the first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Romero believes that the two companies can successfully collaborate again in the future. Romero has often been called the liaison between AEW...
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
Chris Jericho Explains Why Matches Like The Barbed Wire Deathmatch Are Good For Wrestling
At AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two, Chris Jericho competed in a barbed wire everywhere match against Eddie Kingston. While the bout featured barbed wire, the spot that led to Jericho suffering a broken nose had nothing to do with barbed wire and was the case of a chair coming down and catching him on the nose.
