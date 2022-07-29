'We are here to support you now': President Biden approves Kentucky governor's request for aid

www.whas11.com
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
'Shame on us'; 10 Republican Senators vote against Indiana's near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
Abortion is on Ky.’s Nov. 8 ballot in a constitutional amendment, a Supreme Court race and some state legislative elections
In just over three months, Kentuckians will have a chance to vote on a constitutional amendment that if passed, would state that there is no constitutional right to abortion in Kentucky. Under House Bill 91 of 2021, the Nov. 8 ballot will ask Kentuckians to vote “yes” or “no” on...
Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women
INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video is when the bill was first introduced. Indiana senators on Friday approved a measure to direct funding toward programs that help pregnant women, children and people who adopt during a divided special session where lawmakers have been wrangling over a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
WBKO
Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WBKO) - President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on Tuesday and continuing. Federal funding is available...
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County races to enroll 100% of children as Imagination Library expands in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- "You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children." Words from Dolly Parton as her Imagination Library expands in Kentucky. Local 6 visited one of the latest program headquarters in Marshall County to learn more from 'Dolly's Helpers' and the goal to enroll 100% of children ages 0-5 years.
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
WKYT 27
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Continues Fight for Unborn Life
FRANKFORT, KY (July 28, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today took another step in his fight to protect unborn life by filing an appeal in the Kentucky Court of Appeals to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth. The Attorney General's filing appeals a ruling by a Louisville judge that temporarily halted the laws last week. The Attorney General also asks that his appeal be transferred to the Supreme Court of Kentucky for immediate resolution.
WBKO
Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs. Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson...
Here's where to donate supplies for Kentucky flood survivors in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Those in eastern Kentucky are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens is from Letcher County and told WHAS11 News her parent's home looked like it was floating after water surrounded their house.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Over 1000 students could be affected: UK responds to eastern Kentucky flooding
UK's president said over a 1,000 students and several employees have been affected.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
'No words'; JCPS teacher watches as eastern Kentucky floods ravage hometown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — April Back-Stevens can only watch in horror from behind her phone screen as her hometown suffers from catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Jefferson County Public Schools teacher says much of Letcher County has no electricity, no water and spotty cell service at best. "It starts...
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties at the highest risk level for COVID-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk. Even before the...
Comments / 1