Box of WWII items reunited with owner's family

Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
45th annual Maumee Summer Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Kristi Kille Interview
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
Feel Good Friday: Toledo students on TOP
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Though school is still out for a few more weeks, that doesn’t mean students are slacking off. In fact, there’s a group of Toledo teens that is using this time out of class to do good in the community. They are members of the...
CBS 58
Terminally ill Ohio man, with over 400 matching tattoos with strangers, visits Milwaukee friend in hospice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man from Toledo, Ohio, who has been on a mission to get as many matching tattoos with strangers is back in Milwaukee for a heartwarming reunion. Don Caskey was diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in 2019 and since then has made it a quest to get tattoos with strangers. He met Joleen Lewis, a woman from Milwaukee, in 2020 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and got matching butterfly tattoos. Earlier this week they were reunited while she is in hospice at Froedtert Hospital.
Go 419 Weekend Rundown: July 29 - July 31
TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the last weekend of July and the pleasant weather it will bring! Here’s a look at some of the events ahead in this week's Weekend Rundown. FRIDAY. The Blade's 38th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off | Lucas County Fairgrounds | 12...
Crook targets city of Oregon
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Scammers have hit all kinds of people and places. Oregon is now added to that list as the city tries to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars. It turns out they were hit by a thief posing as a contractor. Several letters document the issues that came to light in January, as a seemingly innocent request turned out to be anything but.
Jumbo Visits Toledo!
1880: Jumbo the Elephant makes his Toledo debut. The giant circus performer was showcased at the beginning of each performance in Ring Number One, right after the Triumphal Pageant and Grant Entrée. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
Gearing up for back-to-school shopping during tax-free weekend
Emus and camels and horses, oh my
The All American Petting Zoo has a new star this year. The petting zoo will return to the Wood County Fair for fairgoers to see all kinds of animals. Emus are the newest addition, said Charles Beam, who runs the petting zoo. “Emus are going to be the new animals...
Family of man indicted in decades-old Toledo murder case speaks out
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
Two vehicles involved in crash that knocked over telephone pole
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on White St. and South Ravine Parkway after midnight, Sunday morning. Two vehicles were involved and one hit a telephone pole, TPD told 13abc. Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were advising bystanders on scene...
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Bechstein twins — times two — can always be found volunteering at the fair
Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year. The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
Maumee interim superintendent named
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An interim superintendent has been named for Maumee City Schools. The school district announced in a press release that Steve Lee is taking on the role, he’s been the assistant superintendent for Maumee City Schools since August 2016. Prior to the position, Lee also worked...
