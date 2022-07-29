Becky Lynch Cuts Fiery Promo on Bianca Belair Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

comicbook.com
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
Yardbarker
WWE SummerSlam results: Matt Riddle calls out Seth Rollins
Matt Riddle called out Seth Rollins during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Security swarmed the ring as Rollins ran out to accept the call out and a huge brawl broke out as Michael Cole reminded viewers that Riddle was not cleared to compete. Security tried to separate both men but that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
411mania.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri
As previously reported, Max Dupri (LA Knight) was removed from the WWE’s Maximum Male Models storyline and was replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell). According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this may have been because of Vince McMahon directly blaming Knight on the failure of one of the segments. Knight’s removal was said to be McMahon’s call, after one of the early segments in the story.
411mania.com
Highlights From WWE SummerSlam: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, More
WWE SummerSlam took place last night with an eventful series of matches, and the official highlight videos are online. You can check out the videos below including highlights from Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley’s return with Dakota Kai and Io Skye, and more:
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Fans Distracted By Fan Dressed as The Joker
WWE tried to bring a surprise twist to the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin match on Saturday night during SummerSlam, only for fans to get distracted by someone in the front jow dressed as The Joker. Before Corbin could make it to the ring, a male choir suddenly appeared chanting "Bum Ass Corbin" before signing the melody to McAfee's new entrance music. But every time the camera had Corbin looking at the choir, the Joker fan kept stealing the spotlight. Check out some of the reactions below.
ComicBook
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – July 29, 2022
Sheamus jumps Drew McIntyre on the stage, and the brawl is on right away. Drew gets sent into the ring post then they head into the ring. Sheamus laying with right hands to the body and head before Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline to take over. More strikes from Drew, then he catches Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a one count. They head out of the ring, but Sheamus gets a shillelagh and chases Drew back into the ring. Drew avoids a swing, hits a back suplex, and gets the shillelagh, but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick to the gut, then the Cactus clothesline sending both men out of the ring. Drew launches Sheamus over the announce table, and the crowd chants for tables, Drew obliges them by getting one from under the ring, but Sheamus is back to attack him. Sheamus sends Drew into the ring steps and then mocks the crowd. Sheamus gets the table now and sets it up against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Another shillelagh for Sheamus, and he whacks Drew a few times with this one, then grinds it into Drew’s eye. Clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus, he goes for the full 20 this time, then kicks Drew to the floor. Sheamus wants to suplex Drew through the table, Drew blocks it and suplexes Sheamus on the floor. Drew now tosses Sheamus into the barricade, ring steps, and ring post before launching him into a stack of barrels to send us to break.
Comments / 0