ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages

By Dan Lampariello, WGME
WGME
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain

Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills presses for increased funding for low-income heating program in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With high prices for home heating fuel expected to persist into Maine’s winter heating season, Governor Janet Mills says she sent a letter to federal officials requesting increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to ensure Mainers can stay warm in their homes this winter.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islesboro, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Lincolnville, ME
NECN

Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine

Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
wabi.tv

High-flying action in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine’s Planned Parenthood branches dealing with increased demand

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It has been five weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, returning abortion rights to state governments. As abortion remains legal in Maine, it’s impacting the region’s Planned Parenthood branches. Planned Parenthood Northern New England serves Maine, New Hampshire...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#State#The Maine Dot
94.3 WCYY

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gas prices continue to fall in Maine

Gas prices have declined for seven straight weeks. According to AAA, average gas prices in Maine have fallen about 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Maine are about 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st

If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket

Gov. Janet Mills is asking federal officials to increase funding for a key program that helps tens of thousands of Maine families heat their homes. Maine is slated to receive about $39 million from the federal government for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. But with heating oil prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Mills sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to "seek all avenues to provide additional LIHEAP funding for Maine."
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
GRAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers rowing historic boat from Bath to Colonial Pemaquid

BATH, Maine — The organization, Maine’s First Ship, located in Bath, was invited to share a historic ship at the Colonial Pemaquid event on Saturday. The event will celebrate European and Indigenous watercraft from the 17th century, perfect for "Jane Stevens," a 17th-century-inspired rowing shallop. Instead of driving...
BATH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy