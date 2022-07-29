www.utahstyleanddesign.com
deseret.com
Opinion: How to make the Salt Lake International Airport family friendly
As I write, I’m seated on the outdoor observation deck at San Francisco International Airport. I’m waiting for a flight to Sydney, Australia, where I will be researching how flight patterns between Australia and Europe with an intermediate stop, something known as the “Kangaroo Route,” helped integrate Australia into the Asian economy. Many times, passengers stopping in places like Singapore decide to return for a vacation to the city where they had a stopover on the way to Europe.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
dishingpc.com
Get More Bang for Your Buck in Park City
Find some filling meals that won’t break the bank at these classic spots. Park City’s dining scene is undeniably fabulous, but there’s no reason why you would need to spend a pretty penny just to have a satisfying and adventurous meal out and about. There are dishes to enjoy and fantastic ambiance to soak in at any price point. Here are a few choice picks when you’d like to keep it casual, or get a great deal.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Cool Guise: A Charming Pool House in Holladay
Appearances can be deceiving. This certainly holds true for a new house built along a tree-shaded street in Holladay. Set on a narrow lot behind a curved gravel drive, the classically styled structure would leave few suspecting it is not a separate residence. “The owners wanted a charming pool house on the property beside their family home, so we decided to make it look like a separate house rather than part of an estate,” says interior designer Jason Wilde, who created exactly that for his long-term clients.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Overnight thunderstorms across Utah kept the sky alive with displays of lightning as wind and rain battered homes, broke branches, and left debris in the roads. The storm also left standing water on highways around the state, and authorities believe hydroplaning led to a...
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front! As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
Provo’s East Bay Shopping Center sold to out-of-state investors
There are few residents of Provo who have not at least travelled by the East Bay Shopping Center on the south entrance to the city. Many have shopped or eaten at one of the area retailers and restaurants. The shopping center has been up and down in popularity, with shops...
ksl.com
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
spotonidaho.com
This Blue Collar Comedian's Farewell Show Will Be In Salt Lake City
If you are a fan of the Blue Collar Comedy Series, you aren't going to want to miss this. Continue reading...
davisjournal.com
Bountiful ice cream shop earns Yelp’s top ranking
BOUNTIFUL—Blacksmith Ice Cream Company on Bountiful’s Main Street has earned a prestigious national honor. It was named the Best Ice Cream Shop in Utah by Yelp.com, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses. All 50 states were included in the customer survey. Yelp said the list of the 50...
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Salt Lake City street
Building on the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated following a gas leak, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Week of wet weather and warmth
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police warn public of unrecovered, loaded handgun in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are warning the public of a discarded handgun, believed loaded, after a man accidentally shot himself Monday morning. The investigation started at 7:11 a.m. when dispatch received information about a person with a gunshot wound...
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
travelnowsmart.com
A Guide to Fifth Water Hot Springs
Getting to Fifth Water Hot Springs is easy once you know where to go. Just a short 2.5-mile hike will take you to the scenic hot springs and waterfall. You’ll want to pack a picnic lunch and bring some drinks. You can also rent a tent or RV and camp right at the hot springs, which is a great idea for families. This article will give you an overview of your trip.
kjzz.com
'Petflation' creating tough situations for those buying food for families, animals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Increases in the cost of pet food have nearly caught-up with hikes in the price of human food and that's raising concerns for pets and their families. People who might be struggling to pay for groceries during high inflation, might have to make tough...
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
