deseret.com

Opinion: How to make the Salt Lake International Airport family friendly

As I write, I’m seated on the outdoor observation deck at San Francisco International Airport. I’m waiting for a flight to Sydney, Australia, where I will be researching how flight patterns between Australia and Europe with an intermediate stop, something known as the “Kangaroo Route,” helped integrate Australia into the Asian economy. Many times, passengers stopping in places like Singapore decide to return for a vacation to the city where they had a stopover on the way to Europe.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Get More Bang for Your Buck in Park City

Find some filling meals that won’t break the bank at these classic spots. Park City’s dining scene is undeniably fabulous, but there’s no reason why you would need to spend a pretty penny just to have a satisfying and adventurous meal out and about. There are dishes to enjoy and fantastic ambiance to soak in at any price point. Here are a few choice picks when you’d like to keep it casual, or get a great deal.
PARK CITY, UT
Cool Guise: A Charming Pool House in Holladay

Appearances can be deceiving. This certainly holds true for a new house built along a tree-shaded street in Holladay. Set on a narrow lot behind a curved gravel drive, the classically styled structure would leave few suspecting it is not a separate residence. “The owners wanted a charming pool house on the property beside their family home, so we decided to make it look like a separate house rather than part of an estate,” says interior designer Jason Wilde, who created exactly that for his long-term clients.
HOLLADAY, UT
Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front!  As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
UTAH STATE
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE
Bountiful ice cream shop earns Yelp’s top ranking

BOUNTIFUL—Blacksmith Ice Cream Company on Bountiful’s Main Street has earned a prestigious national honor. It was named the Best Ice Cream Shop in Utah by Yelp.com, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses. All 50 states were included in the customer survey. Yelp said the list of the 50...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
A Guide to Fifth Water Hot Springs

Getting to Fifth Water Hot Springs is easy once you know where to go. Just a short 2.5-mile hike will take you to the scenic hot springs and waterfall. You’ll want to pack a picnic lunch and bring some drinks. You can also rent a tent or RV and camp right at the hot springs, which is a great idea for families. This article will give you an overview of your trip.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

