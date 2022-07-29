Rockford F.I.R.E. Track & Field gets ready for AAU Junior Olympics

www.wifr.com
WIFR
Local golfers rebound for final round of Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After three days of competition and three different golf courses, the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic is in the books. Both winners had ties to Boylan as women’s champion Ella Greenberg will be a senior this fall and men’s champion T.J. Baker won a state title for the Titans.
WIFR
Baker leads the men, Greenberg paces the women after first round of Greater Rockford Golf Classic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 96 golfers took their swings at Ingersoll Golf Course for the first round of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic. After lapping the field at the Aldeen Cup two weeks ago, TJ Baker continued his hot stretch of golf on Friday, shooting -6 (65) to lead by three strokes.
Community donates after baseball team’s gear is stolen
Thirty players with the Rockford Rivets from Rockford, Illinois had all their gear stolen, including cleats, gloves, helmets and more, a Facebook post read.
College Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20
College basketball is mourning the loss of a rising star. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's athletic department tweeted that the Warhawks' guard Derek Gray "passed away unexpectedly on July 24th, 2022, playing the game he loved." The cause of the athlete's death was not made public. However, UW-Whitewater men's basketball coach...
Rockford museum celebrates 170th Anniversary of first railroad service to the City
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated the 170th Anniversary of the first railroad service to Rockford on Sunday. They had a special presentation on the story of the Galena and Chicago Union Railroad, which was the first railroad in Chicago and began service to Rockford in 1852. The railroad is credited with […]
Rockford Rivets meet GoFundMe goal in one day after bus is robbed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — News broke Saturday night about the Rockford Rivets’ team bus being robbed, and their GoFundMe reached its goal the next day. More than 230 people donated nearly $13,000. The Rivets only asked for $10.000. The Rivets were on the road in Michigan Saturday when they learned that all their bats, gloves, […]
Rockford throws ‘Back to School’ fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford families started to get ready to head back to school on Saturday. It was a part of “7/30 Day.” The event’s goal was to get kids excited to start learning again. There were a variety of vendors, crafts, a DJ, a scavenger hunt and even a bouncy house. Children got […]
WIFR
Rockford Icehogs welcomes new building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at the Rockford Icehogs got a new space to work at, as the team welcomed a brand new commercial office building on Friday. Icehogs executives, Mayor Tom McNamara and the mascot Hammy Hog were all present at the ribbon cutting ceremony. The building is over...
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser. It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been […]
WIFR
Rockford teens give 100% effort at BBQ fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Something wholesome is cooking up on Rockford’s west side, and its all for a good cause. A delicious showcase of skills, determination and business savvy kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31at the 100 Strong Safe House, 4111 Auburn St., Rockford. The fundraiser is...
WIFR
Rockford couple opens Stephenson Courier Services to help the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new family-owned delivery service is coming to town, one Rockford couple decides to take their dream and make it a reality. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Janene and Lynn Stephenson decided to start Stephenson Courier Services, hiring private contractors to deliver anything from food, good or even people for medical appointments.
WIFR
TNT Funnel Cakes to open in former downtown Rockford Subway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new store for people with sweet tooth has plans to open in downtown Rockford in early September. TNT Funnel Cakes will replace the now-closed Subway in the 200 block of W. State Street. A married couple native to the south side of Rockford tells 23 News that it’s a blessing and they’re proud to contribute to the growth of downtown Rockford.
WIFR
Farming community honors on of their own, Shirland farmer Mark Austin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline farming community comes together Saturday to mourn the life of Shirland farmer, 53-year-old Mark Austin. Dozens of tractors, trucks and trailers all came together to give Mark a one of a kind funeral procession. A Hononegah High School grad in 88′, Mark owned and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad accident on the East side, Avoid the area for a bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 2:15 AM in the area of Broadway and 14th. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. Sources are reporting injuries. It is unknown and the severity of the injuries at this time. Extrication was being...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
96.7 The Eagle Welcomes Bret Michaels to Rivets Stadium, Sept 17th!
Fresh off of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and his band Poison...Bret Michaels is COMING TO ROCKFORD!. Saturday September 17th the party is at Rivet's Stadium. Bret Michaels Band along with special guests, 7th Heaven, and Tommy DeCarlo the voice of Boston!. Tickets on sale Monday, August...
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: MABAS Box 11 For A Structure Fire In Machesney Park
It happened around 6:30 am in the 1000 block of Bunting. A MABAS Box 11 was toned out. Several area fire departments responded to assist. The fire is now under control. No other information at this time. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!
