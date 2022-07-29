Apex Legends' Vantage: Abilities And Everything We Know About Season 14's New Legend

www.gamespot.com
Apex Legends' Skull Town Returns In Season 14 In Effort To Improve Kings Canyon's Map Health
Apex Legends Season 14 sees newcomer Vantage join the playable roster (though I'd rather see more of her mom), and the Apex Games returning to Kings Canyon. After suffering destruction at the hands of leviathans, Loba, and Mad Maggie, Apex Legends' original map is finally getting partially rebuilt in the new season, as the Syndicate constructs a new landmark in the southwestern portion. In the place where Skull Town once stood, you'll now find a familiar-looking town covered by a massive leviathan skull. It's called Relic.
‘Looks Like a Indie Game With No Budget’ – Dr Disrespect’s ‘Deadrop’ Reveal Ridiculed by Fans
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.
WoW: Dragonflight Alpha Points To A Possible Time Skip For The MMO's Story
It's looking likely that the story of World of Warcraft will jump forward in time following the events of Shadowlands, based on NPC dialogue in the alpha build of the upcoming Dragonflight expansion. As documented by Wowhead, two conversations, one on the Horde side and one on the Alliance side,...
Dying Light 2 is getting new story DLC in the next few weeks
Dying Light 2 is getting brand new story content in a few weeks. Dying Light 2 studio Techland has pulled back the cover on Chapter 2: A Huntress and a Hag. The second batch of story-driven post-launch content for the horror sequel, this chapter follows agent Shen Xiu, also known as The Huntress, as she prepares deadly new challenges for the player.
Don't Sleep On Inside, One Of The Best Xbox Game Pass Titles Available Right Now
As usual, the Xbox Game Pass library was refreshed throughout July with new and well-received games. As Dusk Falls is easily the biggest new game, but if you're looking for something that oozes atmosphere, style, and clever game design like a freshly squeezed hagfish, then you'll want to check out Inside.
The Biggest Games Releasing In August: Saints, Sinners, And Spider-Man
August is almost here, and if you're looking for some new games to play on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, there are some exciting titles on the horizon. Easily the biggest title out in a few weeks is Saints Row, a reimagining of the popular open-world franchise that takes the gangland sandbox back to its roots after the last number of games turned up the absurdity factor to 11.
Sumeru Preview Teaser 03: Prelude to Wisdom | Genshin Impact
Sumeru continues to be influenced by the legacy of ancient civilizations, but the prelude to new wisdom is also being composed. A new chapter is about to begin amidst a tangled web of factions.
Step into a world where nothing is what it seems in The Twilight Zone for Oculus Quest 2
The Twilight Zone is TV royalty. This decades-old institution of American television has been shaped and re-shaped time and time again, not only to deliver unsettling, well-crafted forays into the unknown, but also to hold a mirror up to contemporary culture and society. Culturally relevant horror has always been popular in film and television, but games often highlight the least interesting parts of these concepts.
Nier Automata Church Mystery Confirmed To Be A Very Good Mod, Not A Secret Hidden Area
The Nier Automata community has been captivated by a mystery for weeks: A Reddit user by the name sadfutago uploaded footage of what they claimed was a secret area and church in Nier Automata. No one had ever seen or discovered the location, leading to the community speculating and debating on what the footage was--ARG, mod, marketing campaign, or actually a secret location on some super-specific version of the game?
Rumoured New Direction For Tomb Raider Game Would Be Very Different Vibe
In case you missed it, back in April, it was officially confirmed that a brand new game in the Tomb Raider series is in development. Not much has actually been revealed about it just yet - we don’t have a name or release window, but we do know that it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics, and will utilise Unreal Engine 5. So, you know it’s going to look extra shiny.
