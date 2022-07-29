ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends' Vantage: Abilities And Everything We Know About Season 14's New Legend

By Claire Lewis
Gamespot
 2 days ago
Apex Legends Season 14 sees newcomer Vantage join the playable roster (though I'd rather see more of her mom), and the Apex Games returning to Kings Canyon. After suffering destruction at the hands of leviathans, Loba, and Mad Maggie, Apex Legends' original map is finally getting partially rebuilt in the new season, as the Syndicate constructs a new landmark in the southwestern portion. In the place where Skull Town once stood, you'll now find a familiar-looking town covered by a massive leviathan skull. It's called Relic.
