Apex Legends' Vantage: Abilities And Everything We Know About Season 14's New Legend

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect finally gave his fans their first look at the upcoming FPS shooter from his studio, Midnight Society titled 'Deadrop.'. The streamer has called his game the world's first 'vertical extraction shooter', which to be honest sounds like Escape from Tarkov, but with towers and skyscrapers. In an event featuring many of his fanatics, Doc showcased the game, whose USP seems to be height. While other popular games of the genre like Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo: Infinite and Apex Legends offer expansive maps in terms of width, the leader of the Champions club believes that the answer lies in going up and down rather than side to side.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO