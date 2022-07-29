ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Yellowstone flood recovery update

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296n1Y_0gy0EI2800

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – In Yellowstone National Park’s continuing efforts to expand visitor access, effective Aug. 3 through Oct. 31, 2022, visitors with a day-use ticket will be able to drive the road corridor from Tower Junction to Slough Creek to park and hike, fish and watch wildlife.

This section of road in the northern portion of the park has been closed to visitor vehicular traffic since the park closed in June immediately following a historic flood event. Yellowstone has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so.

Approximately 93% of paved roads and 94% of Yellowstone’s backcountry is open.

Beginning Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. MDT, visitors wanting to tour the Tower Junction to Slough Creek road corridor on Aug. 3 can book a day-use ticket here: Recreation.gov . Tickets are only available at Recreation.gov.

Visitors with a ticket will only be able to enter this road corridor from Tower Junction . Visitors cannot access the area from the Northeast Entrance (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana). That road segment is closed to visitor vehicular traffic because of significant flood damage on the road.

This pilot day-use access program was initiated in response to the flood damage and provides the park an opportunity to safely reopen this impacted area to more visitation. Since the road essentially is a dead-end, the park will continue to monitor use along the road corridor and determine if expanded day-use capacity can occur at a later date.

Tower Junction to Slough Creek road corridor vehicle day-use ticket

  • Tickets will be available for morning and afternoon windows.
    • Visitors booking the 8 a.m. window may enter between 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • Visitors booking the 12 p.m. window may enter between 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • All day-use visitors with a ticket during either time window may exit at any time that same day by 4:30 p.m.
  • Visitors must print or screenshot their ticket prior to arriving in the park as there is no cell service or connectivity at Tower Junction.
  • A ticket is valid for one vehicle for one day.
  • Visitors may purchase up to three tickets on a transaction.
  • Tickets can be reserved two days in advance.
  • Approved stock outfitters, guides with a commercial use authorization, and backcountry overnight permit holders do not need a ticket to access the road corridor. The road has been open for them to provide public access by vehicle since July 13.
  • The Tower Junction to Slough Creek corridor is a popular fishing area; fishing permits are required in Yellowstone. Visitors with fishing permits must additionally obtain a day-use ticket.
  • Some trails and campsites in the northern range of the park south and east of the road corridor are closed due to flood damage. Know before you go. Visit Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for details.
  • Interested visitors are advised to create a Recreation.gov account before Aug. 1 and log in to the account prior to making a reservation.

Additional Information

Slough Creek

  • This new day-use reservation system will only allow visitors to enter this corridor with their vehicles. No day-use reservation is needed for visitors wanting to park at Tower Junction and bicycle, hike and fish between Tower Junction and Slough Creek.
  • Visitors riding bicycles or hiking near the roadway should be cautious and understand that construction traffic east of Tower Junction will be heavy at times. They should also be cautious of wildlife on or near roadways, especially as the bison rut begins.
  • Slough Creek Campground is closed for the season.

North and Northeast entrances closed to visitor vehicular traffic

  • Visitors are reminded that the park’s North and Northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicular traffic, however access is available by bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed.
    • From the North Entrance, recreators can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead.
    • From the Northeast Entrance, recreators can travel 6 miles to barrier near Barronette Meadows.

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs

Primary road is closed. Temporary road has limited access.

  • The North Entrance Road that connects Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs is closed and not drivable due to several washed out road segments from the historic flood event in June .
  • A temporary and limited access road (Old Gardiner Road) between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs is currently an active construction zone and being converted to two lanes before winter.
  • At this time, ONLY approved personnel and approved commercial use authorization holders are allowed on the Old Gardiner Road in approved traffic windows.

Northeast Entrance Road

  • The Northeast Entrance Road between the Slough Creek Campground Road, Lamar Valley and the barrier near Barronette Meadows (6 miles from the Northeast Entrance) is closed to all vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic while major construction repairs are being made. This closure is expected to stay in place for the upcoming months allowing contractors to complete work prior to winter.
  • This section of road is an active construction zone.

Stay informed

  • Visitors traveling to the park must stay informed about what is OPEN and CLOSED throughout the park.
  • Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for more info.
  • Monitor the park website and social media for updates.
  • Visit Camp in Backcountry for details about backcountry permits.
  • Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
    • Visit Park Roads .
    • To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
    • Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

The post Yellowstone flood recovery update appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Travel Guide#Mobile Phone#Mammoth Hot Springs#Recreation Gov
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Is Officially on Set for Season 5 Filming in Montana

Uh, oh. What’s that? Lainey Wilson has arrived in Montana and is ready to get filming on Yellowstone Season 5 with the rest of the crew. The country music singer has been a part of the show, in some aspect or another, since early on in the series. Now, it isn’t just her music that will be featured, she’s going to be playing a character on the show. Of course, she’s a singer.
MONTANA STATE
LiveScience

Video shows raging floods surging in Yellowstone

Water churns in an angry brown torrent, trees collapse as the banks underneath them vanish in the spray, and roads crumble, asphalt carried downriver as if it were driftwood. A newly released video (opens in new tab) captures the destruction from the historic June 13 flood in Yellowstone National Park, as the raging torrent surged across the park. What once were placid mountain waterways are transformed into roaring cascades; sloping riverbanks become sheer cliffs, their sediment carried away by the rushing water.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Social Media Unleashes on Yellowstone Tourists Filmed Getting Within Inches of Massive Elk

At this point, it’s hard to have sympathy for these Yellowstone tourists that insist on ignoring all park signs (and common sense) and approaching wild animals anyway. There are hundreds of examples online of what not to do around Yellowstone’s mammals, like bison, pronghorns, bears and elk. Each one starts the same. Someone with a phone decides they need to risk their safety and the animals’ for a photo and promptly find out that these creatures prefer some personal space – at least 25 feet of personal space.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Montanan

‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness

The debate over how and where to protect wilderness is as old as the hills but as the saying goes, “they ain’t making it anymore.” The word wilderness has its roots in old English as “wildēornes” which translates to “places inhabited by wild animals.”  The old trope about “backcountry” designation as a replacement for wilderness […] The post ‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Offers Positive Update on Dog Betty After Vicious Attack

“Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill recently updated fans again on his dog Betty’s health status through social media. After posting a tragic update that Betty wasn’t doing so well, Merrill then posted some good news. Betty is on the mend! he posted a sweet photo of the little terrier sitting up and looking much better. She’s accompanied by a large “Get Well Soon” balloon tied to a dog biscuit.
PETS
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy