On The Run: Man Wanted for Recent Northern NY Murder Sought By Police

Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Man arrested for rape of 74-year-old woman in Nashville
A man has been arrested in Tennessee for the alleged rape of a 74-year-old woman who was attacked at her home in Nashville.Phillip Hayes, 46, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers and faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.Authorities say that the suspect admitted to being the man in a surveillance picture that had been made public by investigators following the attack.Police Chief John Drake told a press conference that laboratory testing had linked the suspect’s DNA to the crime scene.Mr Hayes was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest...
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a...
Man with AR-15 Killed College Student, Badly Injured Another Woman, Then Died by Suicide: Authorities
A man armed with an AR-15 rifle broke into a home, fatally shot a young woman, and badly injured another one, according to cops in Burlington, Vermont. Officers identified the suspect as Mikal Dixon, 27, and the slain victim as Kayla Noonan, 22. Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad did not name the survivor in a press conference on Monday. Police only described her as a 22-year-old woman.
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
BET
Alleged Dallas Airport Shooter Once Claimed To Be Married To Chris Brown
Dallas police are providing more details about the shooting that erupted inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning (July 25), including who opened fire – a woman who was once found incompetent to stand trial and said she was married to R&B singer Chris Brown. According to NBC...
Connecticut mom who strangled her three kids to death before killing herself ran a DAYCARE center out of the home - and told parents on the morning of the murder-suicide not to drop their children off
A Connecticut mother who strangled her three young children to death before hanging herself in a triple-murder suicide ran a daycare center out of the home where the horrific crime took place. Mom Sonia Loja killed her three kids - Junior Panjon, 12, Joselyn Panjon, 10, and Jonael Panjon, 5...
Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital
A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
CNBC
Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme
Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a charter school network he founded. Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.
4 children dead in Alaska after boy fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself, authorities say
Four children are dead in Alaska after a 15-year-old boy is believed to have shot three of his siblings before taking his own life, state troopers told local media. Alaska State Troopers received a report of a shooting in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision, north of Fairbanks, just before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, NBC affiliate KTUU, which is based in Anchorage, Alaska, reported.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
3 children found dead at home in Connecticut, woman found dead in backyard shed
Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut. Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour said, according to WFSB-TV.
New York police investigator suspended after handcuffing Black EMT worker who bumped his car unloading a patient
A Rochester, New York, police investigator has been suspended after he was caught on video earlier this month handcuffing a Black EMT worker after she bumped his vehicle in a hospital ambulance bay while unloading a patient. Witnesses told NBC affiliate WHEC of Rochester that after the EMT from Monroe...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Man found dead on St. Cloud lawn
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A man was found dead on a lawn in a residential St. Cloud neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Police say officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Avenue North at 5:12 a.m., where they found "an unresponsive male who was lying on the grass in a yard." He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 53-year-old Troy Michael Kapol. He was from St. Cloud, but he didn't live at the residence where he was discovered.Police say Kapol didn't show "obvious signs of trauma." The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform his autopsy.
Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
