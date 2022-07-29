Kushner recounts Jeff Sessions' attempts to block Trump's landmark criminal justice reform bill

www.cnn.com
Don Towery
2d ago
Sessions has deep ties to the Privitized Prisons industry, and blocking everything that would interfere with his money is a typical Republican move.
Reply
8
Ruth
3d ago
Who cares about what we know Kushner’s self serving book says!😢🥵😤😳
Reply
12
Related
Ex-Trump attorney says his alleged phone call shows that he's 'melting down'
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, says that Trump’s reported call to a January 6 committee witness signals to him that Trump is “melting down.”
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
Conservative attorney George Conway, who is now a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, predicts that Trump will run for president again and says Ron DeSantis may be the only candidate that can beat him one-on-one.
'He is getting crazier and crazier': Conway reacts to Trump's social media posts
George Conway talks about former President Donald Trump’s likelihood of running for President in 2024 in the aftermath of the January 6 hearings, and what kind of campaign he would run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Ivanka's former chief of staff contradicts reason why Ivanka was at the Jan. 6 rally
The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection presents contradicting video testimony from Ivanka Trump and her former chief of staff, Julie Radford, during their seventh hearing.
MSNBC
Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers
Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
RELATED PEOPLE
Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House
Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the Justice Department after he left the White House, new records reveal.
Liz Cheney just made an absolutely critical point about Donald Trump’s responsibility on January 6
CNN — In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney had a blunt message: Donald Trump doesn’t get to play the unwitting dupe when it comes to his role in the run-up to and riot at the US Capitol. “President Trump is...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner claims John Kelly shoved wife Ivanka Trump
Former President Donald Trump's second chief of staff, John Kelly, once shoved Ivanka Trump in a West Wing hallway and then apologized for it, according to her husband, Jared Kushner.
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nancy Mace fires back at Kamala Harris' attack on Texas Gov. Abbott: 'She has no solutions'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to respond to Vice President Kamala Harris lashing out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by calling him a "so-called leader" who is focusing on political attacks, instead of solutions to the border crisis. Mace said Harris is lashing out at...
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
CNBC
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 26