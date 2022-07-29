ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Rustic Momma Boutique opening this weekend in Magnolia

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands

Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia

Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that will open soon below. Tropical Sno of Tomball will...
Community Impact Houston

Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August

Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
Community Impact Houston

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear

Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
FULSHEAR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Fashion#Linus Business#Rustic Momma Boutique#Black Buffalo Co#Syracuse University#The Ithaca Voice#The Cortland Standard#Syracuse Com#The Lansing Ledger#Groton Independent
KHOU

Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday

HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
Eater

Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close

Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Community Impact Houston

Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land

All Seasons Cafe, a restaurant serving authentic Nigerian cuisine, is open in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Nigerian restaurant, catering service and small party host All Seasons Cafe is open in Sugar Land, the restaurant confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. Located at 11420 Dairy Ashford Road, Ste. 104B, Sugar...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August - 7, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “This morning, sun endures past dawn, I realize that it is August, summer’s last stand.” – Sara Baume. It’s the final full week of summer break before most local school districts commence the new school year. Cram in some great local events while you can, including the top five that we’ve picked for this week!
Community Impact Houston

PJ's Coffee coming soon to Katy

PJ's Coffee will open its new location in the fall. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening a new location in Katy at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, in fall 2022. The coffee shops’s iced coffees are brewed using a cold-drip process. PJ’s Coffee offers...
Community Impact Houston

Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August

Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy