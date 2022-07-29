Rustic Momma Boutique opening this weekend in Magnolia

communityimpact.com
Club Pilates celebrates soft opening in The Woodlands
Club Pilates in Woodson's Reserve is operating during its soft opening. (Courtesy Club Pilates) Club Pilates Grand Oaks celebrated its soft opening at 3917 Woodson's Reserve Parkway, Ste. 400, Spring, on July 29. According to manager Heather Tafelski, the location will be in its soft opening stage for around six...
5 businesses coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Matthew Brantner and Billy Schiel will open Honor Society Coffee Co. this fall in September or October, the business owners said. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that will open soon below. Tropical Sno of Tomball will...
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa now open in Fulshear
Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July. (Courtesy Natural Wonders Nail & Spa) Natural Wonder Nails & Spa opened in July at 6631 W. Crossbend Lane, Ste. 400, Fulshear. The nail salon and day spa offers manicures, pedicures, facials and spa packages. Natural Wonder Nails & Spa uses organic products. 346-707-8387. https://naturalwondernailspa.com/
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Nigerian restaurant All Seasons Cafe now open in Sugar Land
All Seasons Cafe, a restaurant serving authentic Nigerian cuisine, is open in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Nigerian restaurant, catering service and small party host All Seasons Cafe is open in Sugar Land, the restaurant confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. Located at 11420 Dairy Ashford Road, Ste. 104B, Sugar...
Iconic trio of Montrose restaurants to close after 45 years; revitalization coming soon
The trio of restaurants began in 1977 with the opening of Nino's. (Courtesy Mandola family) After 45 years of service in Montrose, the trio of Vincent Mandola restaurants—Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino—located at 2817 W. Dallas St., Houston, are set to close Aug. 5 after dinner.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August - 7, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “This morning, sun endures past dawn, I realize that it is August, summer’s last stand.” – Sara Baume. It’s the final full week of summer break before most local school districts commence the new school year. Cram in some great local events while you can, including the top five that we’ve picked for this week!
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
PJ's Coffee coming soon to Katy
PJ's Coffee will open its new location in the fall. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is opening a new location in Katy at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy, in fall 2022. The coffee shops’s iced coffees are brewed using a cold-drip process. PJ’s Coffee offers...
Seniors Helping Seniors to begin serving Spring, Lake Houston communities in mid-August
Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is hiring caregivers. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Seniors Helping Seniors will begin serving the Spring-Klein and Lake Houston communities in mid-August and is currently hiring caregivers. Locally owned by Glenn Coty, Seniors Helping Seniors is a nonmedical, in-home care service provider for seniors that is licensed and insured. Client services that will be provided by caregivers—who are also seniors—range from light housekeeping and laundry to meal preparation and transportation to appointments, among others. Since its inception in 1996, Seniors Helping Seniors has grown to more than 100 agencies nationwide. 346-334-6100, Ext. 12. www.seniorcarespringtx.com.
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Dallas-based chain Zalat Pizza to open near the Texas Medical Center
Zalat Pizza is opening its sixth Houston-area location Aug. 9, west of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza, a Dallas-based chain restaurant, is opening Aug. 9 west of the Texas Medical Center at 2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. The pizzeria features in-house, from-scratch recipes with its own...
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 1 to 7, 2022
Keep it cool and discover the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. This week, go bananas over Minions, shop for back-to-school tax-free, make friends with dinos, run a watermelon race, and more. Do you know an...
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Birnham Woods widening to wrap ahead of schedule in The Woodlands
Road work continues on projects around The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Portions of Birnham Woods Drive between Waterbend Cove and Rayford Road will reopen this week, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. A project to widen Birnham Woods from two to four lanes from Waterbend to Rayford began work...
