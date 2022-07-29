ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa area convenience stores packed as Mega Millions Jackpot climbs

By Naomi Keitt
 2 days ago
Tulsa area convenience stores are slammed as the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is bringing hundreds of people through their doors.

Terika Richardson bought more than 15 Mega Millions tickets. She says she wanted to make sure she had a good shot at the prize money.

“It’s like a frenzy,” Richardson said. “Everyone’s buying one and I’ve never really purchased lottery tickets before so I just want to try my luck and hopefully win so I can take care of my entire family.”

Richardson purchased her tickets at the QuikTrip near 51st street and 129th east avenue.

“That’s a lot of money to change a lot of people’s lives,” said Richardson. “We don’t realize what we can do with that money like my church, my family, different charities, it’s life-changing.”

Richardson was one of the hundreds of people who picked up tickets Friday.

“I don’t buy tickets that often, but I thought man this sure would be helpful to my family,” said Nancy Weddle.

Weddle says if she wins, she’ll use the money to help her family and take care of some practical needs.

“I’d just pay my car off and I’d be thankful,” Weddle says.

While the $1.28 billion prize is one of the largest ever, there have been a few big winners in the Tulsa metro. The Oklahoma Lottery Commission says Green Country has seen three individuals win the million-dollar prize.

  • In 2016, a million-dollar ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near 81st Street and Garnett Road.
  • In 2018, a million-dollar winner came from Perfect Food and Gas in Broken Arrow.
  • In 2020, the QuikTrip near 91st street and Mingo road saw a million-dollar prize.

“Everybody wants to win a million and this is a billion,” Weddle says.

For Richardson, her family was top of mind when thinking about what she’d do with the money.

“The biggest thing I would do is take my family on a vacation,” she said. “I have a son that’s autistic, and I would want him to see the world and then be able to spend the money on everything to make sure he has a fabulous time.”

The drawing is Friday night at 10 p.m. CST.

