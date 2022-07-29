In the News: Tyler Schipper on Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

news.stthomas.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
These Items Grow More Expensive When Fed Lifts Rates Sharply
Anyone who’s ever worked with a personal trainer knows the term “short-term pain for long-term gain.”. So it goes in economic circles this week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to boost its benchmark federal funds interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such a move would boost...
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The central bank continues its laser-focused efforts to tackle a more immediate problem: runaway inflation.
The dollar could crash from 20-year highs if the Fed pauses rate hikes in a weak economy, says top economist
In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002. But a shift by the Fed away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would send the dollar lower, economist Barry Eichengreen said. The idea that inflation will remain in the high...
Federal Reserve prepares to announce another rate hike
In an effort to curb inflation, officials at the Federal Reserve are looking to hike interest rates. Finance correspondent for Insider Aaron Wineman joins CBS News Mornings with what that could mean for American's wallets.
International Business Times
US Economy: Amid Recession Concerns, The Fed's Focus Is ‘Bringing Inflation Down’
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, revealed on Sunday that the Fed's focus is on reducing inflation over combating a recession. Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Kashkari said a recession is inconsequential to the Fed’s goals. A recession “doesn’t change...
US News and World Report
Fed's Aggressive Rate-Hike Path Bolstered by New Inflation, Wage Data
(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week he's looking for compelling signs that inflation is cooling before the U.S. central bank will let up on what's so far been its most aggressive set of interest rate hikes in decades. In data released on Friday, he largely got...
The dollar is closing in on its biggest monthly loss against the yen in 2 years, even as the Fed hikes interest rates aggressively
The yen is on track for its largest monthly gain against the dollar in two years. The dollar has slipped 1.75% month-to-date against the Japanese currency. The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates aggressively, but the Bank of Japan is taking a more dovish approach to controlling inflation. The Japanese...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Rips Higher On Federal Reserve Rate Hike
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. On July 27, 2022, the Federal Reserve went through with another...
Business analyst discusses impact of federal reserve's interest rate hike
With the highest inflation rates in four decades, the federal reserve has raised the short-term interest rate for the fourth time this year. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the impact this has on borrowers with mortgages, credit card debt and loans.
Will the Fed Raising Rates Help or Hurt the Economy? Take Our Poll
The Federal Reserve announced another rise in interest rates this week, with another planned bump of three-quarters of a percentage point. It's the second such raise in two months as inflation sits at...
Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks
Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row. It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break. On July 27, the Federal...
Federal Reserve's interest hike will hit consumers who borrow or use credit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Reserve boosted interest rates again on Wednesday in a move to slow the inflation rate.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, it's going to have a real impact on consumer spending in the weeks ahead.For the second time in a row, the Federal Reserve raised what's called the Feds Fund Rate by three-quarters of a percent. That may not sound like a lot, but economists say it will have a significant effect on your ability to spend money borrowed through a consumer loan or your credit card."We'll see credit card interest rates move even higher....
Stock market upside is 'very much capped' as the Federal Reserve looks to raise rates more than expected, says former New York Fed president
Wall Street is underestimating further Federal Reserve rate hikes, according to Bill Dudley. The former New York Fed chief told Bloomberg TV that he thinks the terminal rate is about 4%. If stocks rally another 5% to 10%, "I would view that as sort of undermining what the Federal Reserve...
Is America in a recession?
The GDP indicates America is in a recession. The White House says no. But what are Americans experiencing of everyday indicators? Atlanta Barber RANDALL VAUGHN has had to raise the price of a basic cut from $35 to 45, but so far, “Things seem okay.”
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession. The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. The White House is disputing that benchmark, but it will likely otherwise prove political chum for Republicans in an election year. “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession,” National Economic adviser Brian Deese insisted during Tuesday’s White House press briefing. He added that “the most important question economically is, whether working people, and middle class families, have more breathing room.”
Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove
(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq jumped more than 4% on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes.
