Saint Paul, MN

In the News: Tyler Schipper on Federal Reserve Rate Hikes

By Media Mentions
stthomas.edu
 2 days ago
news.stthomas.edu

MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

These Items Grow More Expensive When Fed Lifts Rates Sharply

Anyone who’s ever worked with a personal trainer knows the term “short-term pain for long-term gain.”. So it goes in economic circles this week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to boost its benchmark federal funds interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such a move would boost...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Aggressive Rate-Hike Path Bolstered by New Inflation, Wage Data

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week he's looking for compelling signs that inflation is cooling before the U.S. central bank will let up on what's so far been its most aggressive set of interest rate hikes in decades. In data released on Friday, he largely got...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Rips Higher On Federal Reserve Rate Hike

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. On July 27, 2022, the Federal Reserve went through with another...
MARKETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal Reserve's interest hike will hit consumers who borrow or use credit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Reserve boosted interest rates again on Wednesday in a move to slow the inflation rate.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, it's going to have a real impact on consumer spending in the weeks ahead.For the second time in a row, the Federal Reserve raised what's called the Feds Fund Rate by three-quarters of a percent. That may not sound like a lot, but economists say it will have a significant effect on your ability to spend money borrowed through a consumer loan or your credit card."We'll see credit card interest rates move even higher....
CNN

Is America in a recession?

The GDP indicates America is in a recession. The White House says no. But what are Americans experiencing of everyday indicators? Atlanta Barber RANDALL VAUGHN has had to raise the price of a basic cut from $35 to 45, but so far, “Things seem okay.”
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession. The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. The White House is disputing that benchmark, but it will likely otherwise prove political chum for Republicans in an election year. “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession,” National Economic adviser Brian Deese insisted during Tuesday’s White House press briefing. He added that “the most important question economically is, whether working people, and middle class families, have more breathing room.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Stocks Rally As Fed Chair Powell Coos Like A Dove

(Wednesday Market Close) The Federal Open Market Committee announced that it would raise the overnight rate by 75 basis points, in line with market expectations. The committee expects to have further hikes in the future as it remains focused on its goal to get inflation back down to 2% annually.
STOCKS

