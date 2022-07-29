The day when trains were not told to reduce speed during extreme heat, and the worst happened

www.rtands.com
Related
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Railroad tracks are struggling under the heat — here's how they keep cool
The UK’s rail service has been hit with widespread train delays and high levels of cancellations during the heatwave. The whole of the east coast line between Edinburgh and London was closed for hours on July 20 because of the heat. So why is the heatwave causing so much...
BBC
Anglian Water rules out hosepipe ban in the East despite low rainfall
A water company has ruled out enforcing a hosepipe ban in the East of England despite the driest summer for 46 years. Anglian Water said the region had only seen 4% of normal rainfall levels in July but that resources were "in reasonable shape". Much will depend on whether the...
Comments / 0