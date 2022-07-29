www.auroragov.org
1 dead following shooting, crash on I-70
Denver police on Monday were searching for the person who fatally shot a man on Interstate 70 on Sunday night. Someone in a stolen Dodge pickup truck fired shots into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. on I-70 near the Northfield/Quebec exit, police said. The bullets struck Kevin Piaskowski, 31,...
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Arvada home
ARVADA, Colo. — A young couple in Arvada is living out of a hotel after a suspected drunken driver with previous DUI arrests crashed a Ford F-250 into a house. "We were like in the midst of wedding planning, and now we’re like trying to figure out where we’re going to live," said Hannah Petterson. "It’s crazy.”
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
Man found dead in car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
Police: Body found in lake believed to be missing 11-year-old
The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.
Thousands of dollars in hay for Colo. animal shelter burns in I-70 trailer fire
A Colorado animal rescue has lost thousands of dollars worth of hay used to feed their animals in a trailer fire on I-70 over the weekend.
Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."
UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie
Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
Multiple people injured in multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash
Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involves multiple vehicles on West Gunnison Place.
I-70 reopens after cement truck flips, spills
Drivers trying to go west along Interstate 70 in the Wheat Ridge area will need to find an alternate route Monday, as crews work on a flipped cement mixer that's blocking the highway.
Residents hear explosion before Denver fire crews locate body inside charred RV
One person is dead following an RV fire in Denver's Whittier neighborhood Saturday morning. The fire broke out in an RV parked at a home located at 2716 Vine Street.
Police: Body found in Berkeley neighborhood lake is likely missing 11-year-old
Denver police say they believe a body found in a lake in the Berkeley neighborhood on Monday morning is a missing 11-year-old girl.
Woman dies after fall at Empower Field at Mile High
A woman died Saturday night after falling off an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. Investigators said they believe the death was an accident. The woman was sitting on a railing and fell to the lower concourse,...
Two Denver police officers formally charged with felony theft
The Denver District Attorney’s Office formally charged two Denver police officers — a father and son — with felony theft on Monday.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Denver police investigate fatal crash off Pena
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash off Pena Boulevard early Saturday morning. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl
Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
1 student killed, 4 others hurt in crash on US 287
Lafayette Police responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 287 and Dillon Road on Thursday night.
1 dead, others injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver
DENVER — One person is dead and others are in serious condition after a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). DPD said they were called to the intersection of 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard around 12:27 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. When police arrived they located one vehicle with multiple victims inside, a spokesperson with the police department said.
Lanes along Interstate 70 reopen after vehicle fire
All except for the right lane between these two exits have been reopened to traffic.
