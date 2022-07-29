What to know about naked options — from how it works to why it's risky

www.businessinsider.com
cryptopotato.com
Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
Here's Why It Actually Isn't Crazy to Buy Coinbase Stock Right Now
Investors may be getting a pleasant surprise when Coinbase reports Q2 2022 earnings.
Kip ETF 20: What's In, What's Out and Why
These days, checking on how your investments are doing feels a little like asking for a hard punch in the gut. Nearly every major asset class has suffered losses in recent months. It has been a total disaster. Over the past six months, the S&P 500 Index surpassed the 20%-loss...
ETFs Are Now Mainstream. Here's Why They're So Appealing.
Long gone, says Jason Bloom, senior director of global ETF strategy at Invesco, are the days when he had to explain to investors what ETFs are and how they work. "ETFs are mainstream," he says. Wealth managers incorporate these securities, which trade like stocks but hold baskets of investments the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin struggles to flip $24K to support, but data shows pro traders stacking sats
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied on the back of the United States Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates on July 27. Investors interpreted Federal Reserve chairman Jeremy Powell’s statement as more dovish than the previous FOMC committee meeting, suggesting that the worst moment of tight economic policies is behind us.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
zycrypto.com
Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
Benzinga
A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How We Should Really Think About Bitcoin Maximalism
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. It’s time to clear a few things up. While there has been a lot of digital ink spilled over the years debating the concept of Bitcoin Maximalism, we seem to be going back to some of the same arguments over and over — notably in Nic Carter’s recent Medium post and Pete Rizzo’s Forbes post.
With Markets Down, Is Now the Time for Young People to Invest?
“Should I invest some of the cash I've been sitting on?”. I work with several successful young professionals who have done well in the past decade – building careers and businesses that have generated substantial cash flow and are poised to build a sizable net worth through investing. But they haven’t experienced a combination of such volatile events that the United States hasn’t seen in many years — a bear stock market, falling prices for cryptocurrencies, rising inflation, skyrocketing prices for homes and gasoline and the war in Ukraine.
Business Insider
Volatility measures how dramatically stock prices change, and it can influence when, where, and how you invest
With investments, volatility refers to changes in an asset's or market's price — especially as measured against its usual behavior or a benchmark. Volatility is often expressed as a percentage: If a stock is ranked 10%, that means it has the potential to either gain or lose 10% of its total value. The higher the number, the more volatile the stock.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Makes Surprise Climb As Fed Discloses 0.75 Point Rate Bump
Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have been in a festive mood in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, sending both Bitcoin and Ethereum climbing in prices. The Fed’s announcement has sent Bitcoin’s price up by 5%. As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading...
CNBC
Alibaba says will work to keep trading in U.S., Hong Kong after being added to SEC delisting risk list
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said it will comply with U.S. regulators and work to maintain its listings in New York and Hong Kong. "Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange," it said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday.
zycrypto.com
The Bottom Is Near As Data Shows Market Makers And Institutions Have Resumed Accumulation: CryptoQuant
In a blog post on Wednesday, CryptoQuant analyst Dan Lim writes that market makers and institutions have once again started accumulating Bitcoin at levels similar to May 2021, indicating that the end of the current bear market is near. “After the peak in May 2021, accumulation for a new cycle...
financefeeds.com
Tether zeroed exposure to Chinese commercial papers
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether dismissed reports suggesting that the majority of its commercial paper portfolio is backed by Chinese or Asian securities being traded at a discount. Tether, which is closely affiliated with crypto exchange Bitfinex, has drastically reduced its holdings of commercial debt in its reserves over...
Stimulus checks and pandemic savings helped Americans deal with inflation for more than a year. Now that safety net is broken and it could trigger a recession.
Stimulus and boosted savings protected Americans from inflation. But the shield is breaking. Households' real income fell below pre-pandemic levels in June, and Americans are saving less, too. It's "a race against the clock" to cool inflation before people cut back on spending, UBS said. The financial buffer that protected...
Dune London Makes its Mark in the U.S.
Click here to read the full article. Occasion worthy footwear is making a comeback – and companies such as Dune London, a British brand that specializes in women’s and men’s stand-out shoes and accessories, is leading the trend forward with a dressy shoe collection that will soon debut at FFANY. Dressy luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58 percent share of the global revenue in 2019, according to a report by Grand View Research. And as shoppers re-emerge post-pandemic to at last attend formal and upscale events, dressy shoes can once again take hold as an exciting and highly...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin due ‘one of greatest bull markets’ as July gains circle 20%
Bitcoin (BTC) spoofed a breakout to fresh six-week highs into July 31 as a showdown for both the weekly and monthly close drew near. “Bart Simpson” greets traders into BTC monthly close. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD canceling out all its gains from early in...
zycrypto.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts Crypto Uprising as Financial Systems Crumble
The crypto industry has grown massively in the past years, with increasing mass adoption being fueled by the global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have eased up a bit, but the crypto adoption rate has surged nonetheless, as fresh concerns about financial systems surface. A notable American entrepreneur has forecasted an imminent crypto uprising with failing global financial systems.
