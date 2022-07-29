5 Life Hacks for Sleeping Through The Yakima Heat

katsfm.com
Related
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0