ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply in Atlanta metro area

By Rob DiRienzo
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Back-to-school giveaways across metro Atlanta

A good portion of north Georgia and metro Atlanta is getting ready to start school. Here are some school supply giveaways to help get everything your student needs.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills

Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school

ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Dekalb County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
Dekalb County, GA
Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta business keeps antique printing methods alive

ATLANTA - Atlanta native Brent Fraim never intended to own an antique printing press from 1910. But you know what they say: Necessity is the mother of all invention. And in this case, the emphasis is on the word "mother." "I was using a local print shop … and about...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop

ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods

JENKINS, Ken. - The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters. Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools rank 36th in nation, according to report

To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, which fall into two overall categories: Quality and Safety. The study also accounted for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
fox5atlanta.com

'Training Days' for Atlanta nightclub, bar owners aim to reduce violence

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of reducing crime at the city's bars and clubs continued Saturday afternoon with his administration's second "Training Day" event. The mayor's office says the goal is to bring together industry leaders in the nightlife scene and pair them with local police precincts to communicate about the best policies to keep patrons and staff safe.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Monkeypox#East Atlanta#Diseases#General Health
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
fox5atlanta.com

RSV, usually a winter virus, is hospitalizing babies in the summer

ATLANTA - Ellee Gonzales, a first-time mom, says she and her husband Clayton got lucky with 4-month-old Major. "He's always been a mellow, easygoing baby," Gonzales says. So, in late June, when Major started coughing, his mom, a foster coordinator for the rescue PAWS Atlanta, says she was not really worried, at least at first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
DULUTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy