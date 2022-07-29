Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply in Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.

