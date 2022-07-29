Demand for monkeypox vaccine outpaces supply in Atlanta metro area

www.fox5atlanta.com
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Back-to-school giveaways across metro Atlanta
A good portion of north Georgia and metro Atlanta is getting ready to start school. Here are some school supply giveaways to help get everything your student needs.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
fox5atlanta.com
Safety ‘top of mind’ for parents as Georgia students head back to school
ATLANTA - Thousands of students in counties around the metro Atlanta area will head back to school Monday. That includes students in Atlanta Public Schools and Cobb, Rockdale, Cherokee, Fannin, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, and Paulding counties. "We’re going into with just thoughts of everything that’s going on … everything...
fox5atlanta.com
Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta business keeps antique printing methods alive
ATLANTA - Atlanta native Brent Fraim never intended to own an antique printing press from 1910. But you know what they say: Necessity is the mother of all invention. And in this case, the emphasis is on the word "mother." "I was using a local print shop … and about...
fox5atlanta.com
Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia gas prices continue falling with 13-cent drop
ATLANTA - Gas prices in Georgia have continued their downward trend with prices at the pump dropping over 10 cents in just a week. Monday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Peach State dropped to slightly more than 3.76 - a drop of 13 cents compared to a week ago, 61 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than the same time in 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia volunteers head to Kentucky to help after deadly floods
JENKINS, Ken. - The relentless rain last week in eastern Kentucky led to a devastating flooding that left at least 28 people dead and major parts of state filled with the damage caused by the rising waters. Crews say rescue operations for the missing could last several weeks. That will...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Public School students head to class back for first day of school
Monday marks the first day many students across Georgia head back to school for a new semester. For Atlanta Public School students, the new school year will mean more time in the classroom as teachers try to make up for lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools rank 36th in nation, according to report
To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key metrics, which fall into two overall categories: Quality and Safety. The study also accounted for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
fox5atlanta.com
'Training Days' for Atlanta nightclub, bar owners aim to reduce violence
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of reducing crime at the city's bars and clubs continued Saturday afternoon with his administration's second "Training Day" event. The mayor's office says the goal is to bring together industry leaders in the nightlife scene and pair them with local police precincts to communicate about the best policies to keep patrons and staff safe.
fox5atlanta.com
Supply chain issue delays Clayton County Schools clear backpack requirement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A supply chain issue has caused Clayton County Schools to make some adjustments just days before school starts. The school district will not receive the more than 52,000 clear backpacks they ordered by the time school starts on August 3. Staff members will search all bookbags...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention
State Farm Arena is a potential host venue for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. It could provide a healthy boost the city's economy, the mayor said.
fox5atlanta.com
RSV, usually a winter virus, is hospitalizing babies in the summer
ATLANTA - Ellee Gonzales, a first-time mom, says she and her husband Clayton got lucky with 4-month-old Major. "He's always been a mellow, easygoing baby," Gonzales says. So, in late June, when Major started coughing, his mom, a foster coordinator for the rescue PAWS Atlanta, says she was not really worried, at least at first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police bust narcotics business conducted out of middle-income apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police crushed a narcotics business that was being conducted from an apartment building where the rent starts at $1,600 a month. Over several weeks, officers observed and made "buys" from one apartment in the southwest Atlanta complex off of Metropolitan Parkway. With a warrant, the officers went...
fox5atlanta.com
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
Comments / 0