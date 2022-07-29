Think you have COVID? WA DOH offers everyone access to health care without leaving home

www.tri-cityherald.com
Related
Tri-Cities hospitals treating more patients for COVID. What experts say about masks
UW Medicine doctor says this may be one of the largest surges of the whole pandemic.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho students have eaten for free at school for two years. That’s changing next year
For the past two years, students in Treasure Valley schools have been able to get free meals as part of a federal program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those pandemic meal waivers expired at the end of the school year, meaning this fall, students will need to pay full price unless they qualify or apply for free and reduced-price meals.
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
Tri-City Herald death notices July 29-30, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-City Herald
Updated: What we know so far about the victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding
As of Monday morning, 34 deaths have been confirmed across the Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by Thursday’s flash flooding. Of the victims, 16 were from Knott County, seven were from Breathitt County, seven were from Perry County, two were from Letcher County and two were from Clay County. Four of the victims are children, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Day 1 | What you missed on the first hot day of Tri-Cities Water Follies 2022
Photo gallery from the first day Columbia Cup of racing action.
Tri-Cities man accused of stabbing mother to death had a history of breaking into her home
An ex-girlfriend also said he was a danger to himself, his family and the public.
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
Police say Tri-Cities murder suspect admitted to killing his mom, attacking her boyfriend
A Richland mother woke up to noises and assumed it was her son, so she went to talk to him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
Comments / 0