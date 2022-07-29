ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Think you have COVID? WA DOH offers everyone access to health care without leaving home

By Cayli Yanagida
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Idaho students have eaten for free at school for two years. That’s changing next year

For the past two years, students in Treasure Valley schools have been able to get free meals as part of a federal program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those pandemic meal waivers expired at the end of the school year, meaning this fall, students will need to pay full price unless they qualify or apply for free and reduced-price meals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Tri-City Herald

Updated: What we know so far about the victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding

As of Monday morning, 34 deaths have been confirmed across the Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by Thursday’s flash flooding. Of the victims, 16 were from Knott County, seven were from Breathitt County, seven were from Perry County, two were from Letcher County and two were from Clay County. Four of the victims are children, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid#Health Care Providers#Insurance#General Health#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy