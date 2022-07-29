5 Life Hacks for Sleeping Through The Yakima Heat

newstalkkit.com
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Curtains, blinds or both? Here’s how to pick window treatments
If there's one thing to remember when outfitting a room, it isn't that you need a cozy sofa and an appropriately-sized area rug. You also don't have to keep reminding yourself to add a variety of light sources and verdant plants. These important details aren't necessarily going to slip your mind, but this sole component might: Choosing the right window treatments.
This Naughty Waffle Shop In Vancouver Is Now Selling A 'Creampie' & It's Too Much (PHOTOS)
A naughty waffle shop in Vancouver is serving up some new menu items that will make you gasp. In addition to their old Richmond location, 7-inch Waffle House is opening up a new larger Vancouver location on July 29 and serving up a new body part-inspired waffle called the Creampie.
