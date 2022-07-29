USDA Approves Oregon for a State Meat Inspection Program

A Milton-Freewater man died Friday evening from injuries suffered by a motorboat propeller. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Ryan Camden, 41, was tubing with friends at the McKay Reservoir in Pendleton when the accident occurred around 6:13 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Camden was in the water and attempting to get back into the board when the boat’s transom ladder broke.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO