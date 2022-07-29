USDA Approves Oregon for a State Meat Inspection Program

northeastoregonnow.com
Transportation EV-olution: Oregon Reaches Electric Vehicle Milestone
The state of Oregon recently passed a milestone in its effort to bolster public opinion of electric vehicles. In April, the state surpassed 50,000 registered electric vehicles and data from the Oregon Department of Transportation show electric vehicles charging up in all 36 Oregon counties. “Transportation – from our family...
Man Dies from Motorboat Propeller Cuts at McKay Reservoir
A Milton-Freewater man died Friday evening from injuries suffered by a motorboat propeller. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Ryan Camden, 41, was tubing with friends at the McKay Reservoir in Pendleton when the accident occurred around 6:13 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Camden was in the water and attempting to get back into the board when the boat’s transom ladder broke.
