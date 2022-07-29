ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

By Isabella Colello
 2 days ago
Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Woman accused of recycling car without permission

ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.
ROME, NY
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
CLAYTON, NY
Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale

A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties. Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars. There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties....
WATERTOWN, NY

