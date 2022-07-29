Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO