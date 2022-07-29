Van crashes into Children’s Home of Jefferson County

www.mytwintiers.com
Related
informnny.com
Mills Park in Gouverneur vandalized, police seeking information
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for any information the public can provide following vandalism at Mills Park. The department posted on its Facebook page that between the night of July 28 and morning of July 29, windows and toilets were broken and peanut butter was smeared in the building and bathrooms.
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
Jordan Brooks’ stepfather, facing murder charge, released on bond, Oswego County DA says
Oswego, N.Y. — Anthony Michael Waldron, stepfather of Oswego County teenager Jordan Brooks, was released on bond from county jail Friday, District Attorney Greg Oakes said. Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron, 43, on Tuesday posted a $50,000 bail bond and was released from county jail, Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies said. Lisa is Anthony’s wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romesentinel.com
Woman accused of recycling car without permission
ROME — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with felony larceny after she recycled another person’s car without permission, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Serina M. Cosimeno, of Rome, called Rubicon Recycling on April 20 to pick up a 2008 Chevy Cobalt parked in the 500 block of S. James St. Police said that Cosimeno claimed she believed the car had been abandoned at a foreclosed property. Police said the vehicle did not have license plates or registration.
wwnytv.com
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale
A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
wwnytv.com
Samaritan buys two buildings, no plans yet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is preparing for its future, with the purchase of two properties. Samaritan purchased the buildings - at 716 and 720 Washington Street - for more than half a million dollars. There are no definitive plans yet for using the properties....
Comments / 0