Buffalo Man Dies in Aitkin County From Apparent Gunshot Wound, Son Being Held

Coon Rapids man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County
Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.
Buffalo MN man charged with murdering father in Aitkin County cabin
A 24-year-old man was charged with the murder of his father after he was found dead inside their Aitkin County cabin. Ronald Bzdok, 24, was charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found his father, Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Buffalo man found dead in cabin after not being heard from for days
AITKIN, Minn — Aitkin County Sheriff deputies found a man dead inside a cabin Tuesday, after reports he hadn't been heard from since Saturday. The man, now identified as 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo, left with his son to go up north to their Fleming Township cabin on July 22, authorities said.
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
1 killed, 4 injured after being stabbed on Apple River
Officials say a 17-year-old has died and four other people are in "serious to critical" condition after being stabbed Saturday afternoon along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. In a press conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said officials were called to the area of the Sunrise Bridge near...
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead and four other people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River. The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical. The Sheriff said...
Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report. The state patrol says there was alcohol in the 20-year-old driver's system. Then, the squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.The initial crash is under investigation.
Man accused of murdering his father at the family cabin in Aitkin County
(Fleming Township, MN) -- A 24-year-old Buffalo man is accused of killing his father at a cabin in Aitkin County. Authorities say 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok (ZOK) accompanied his son to the cabin last Friday and hadn’t been heard from since Saturday. A second son became concerned, went to the cabin, and found the door padlocked. Aitkin County deputies conducted a perimeter search and spotted a man’s body through a cabin window. Daniel Bzdok had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head. His 24-year-old son was taken into custody pending charges. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin
A man was found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin on Tuesday, with his son subsequently arrested in connection with the discovery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office received a missing person report Tuesday regarding Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota, who had left for his Fleming Township cabin last Friday with his 24-year-old son, and was last heard from on Saturday.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting father in northern Minnesota cabin
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota. Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo. According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash
HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
