Back to School: Capital area school districts prepare for a new school year

Ascension Public Schools announced the appointment of Glenda Mora as the new assistant principal of Bluff Middle School. “We are always excited and grateful when individuals desire to take on new responsibilities in leadership. We talk about leadership being a disposition, not a position, and it is important that we have individuals that have the courage to pursue leadership positions. We look forward to Ms. Mora’s continued successful impact on our students,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO