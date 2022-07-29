Back to School: Capital area school districts prepare for a new school year

www.brproud.com
Ascension Parish School Board released a new app for the upcoming school year
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s almost time to go back to school and Ascension Parish says they are ready for the new school year. “They’re going to be working tirelessly so that that first day of school and every day thereafter is the highest quality of experience that we can provide for our children .”
Livingston Parish school campuses get major upgrades
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the new school year, the Livingston Parish Public School System announced new upgrades to school campuses. The upgrades include a new cafeteria and classrooms at Springfield High School, athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, and new lighting at softball and baseball fields in Maurepas and Holden.
Livingston Parish School employees can receive mental health care
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish School System have made employees eligible to receive mental health care through their employment benefits. Superintendent Joe Murphy says the district has invested in services that offer employees, as well as their direct family members, access to counseling. The counseling can cover issues like career and education, parenting, cyber safety, and one’s “tough times.”
Glenda Mora appointed assistant principal at Bluff Middle School
Ascension Public Schools announced the appointment of Glenda Mora as the new assistant principal of Bluff Middle School. “We are always excited and grateful when individuals desire to take on new responsibilities in leadership. We talk about leadership being a disposition, not a position, and it is important that we have individuals that have the courage to pursue leadership positions. We look forward to Ms. Mora’s continued successful impact on our students,” said Superintendent David Alexander.
Ascension Parish Schools' Kimneye Cox awarded Emerging Leaders Scholarship
Ascension Parish Schools' Director of Business Services Kimneye Cox has been awarded an Emerging Leaders Scholarship by the Association of School Business Officials International. The scholarship program, which is sponsored by Security Benefit, awards school business managers who have five years or less experience with $2,000 to attend ASBO International’s...
Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
Affordable housing, police, prison safety: What Baton Rouge could spend stimulus money on
Security upgrades at the parish's juvenile facility, replacement of aging heating and cooling units at the parish prison, millions toward affordable housing and money for several public safety initiatives make up the list of proposed spending for another $48 million of federal stimulus money the city-parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville. The free event will include free food, backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms. Along with entertainment, haircuts, immunizations, a dental bus, a CPR demo and much more. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
Former student, now principal at New Iberia Senior High
Once a student at New Iberia Senior High, today he is the first Black principal at his old alma mater
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge host community town hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3. The town hall will take place at 6 pm in the Glen Oaks High School auditorium. The organization is calling the event “Not From This House.” It’s named...
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
BATON ROUGE - For weeks, people have received higher electric bills than they're used to. "I haven't lived in that house in five years," Camilla Spillers said. Local homeowner Camilla Spillers says she is consistently being charged more than $100 by Entergy — for a home no one lives in.
School Honors deceased students with balloon release and concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wrapping up their summer band camp, members of the Port Allen High School band decided it was the appropriate time to honor their lost member, Ian Kirby. Ian, along with his sister Amanda and mother Sandra, died in a plane crash last week while on vacation in Colorado.
Expect to pay 30% more on school supplies this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s that time of year again. And if you are a parent, you know buying school supplies can be expensive. With inflation, prices have risen even higher. “Things have gone up so much to where single mothers can hardly afford to do it...
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend. Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at...
Free legal services available at Livingston Parish Library
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Free legal walk-in clinics will be held at Livingston Parish Library for those who need legal help. Southeast Louisiana Legal Services – SLLS will provide its services to low-income families and individuals with civil issues at the main branch in Livingston and the Denham Springs-Walker branch. The clinics will be held monthly from August to December.
Livingston Parish community to keep ‘country values’ while moving toward economic growth, mayor says
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian is now a participant in a community development program, setting its sights on new investments and jobs to grow. A Friday announcement from the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said the program aims to help communities create a “strategic” plan to develop economically.
Livingston Parish Library announces return of annual book festival
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Library’s annual book festival returns in October after a two-year hiatus. The 7th annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food. Attendees will also receive a free book. The festival will be held at the main branch in Livingston on Aug. 16.
Group hosts application assistance event to Scotlandville residents for free weatherization
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Center for Planning Excellence is hosting its third event to help people living in Scotlandville who are interested in applying for free home weatherization. Registration is required. CLICK HERE to register. The application event will be held Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to...
