ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, WV

West Liberty Men’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Schedule

By West Liberty Sports Information
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D193N_0gy09mSO00

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team has unveiled their 2022-23 season schedule. The defending Mountain East Conference champions will play a 28-game slate featuring a home and away game against each conference opponent along with six non-conference matchups.

Coach Ben Howlett’s squad will tip the season off with two games in the Atlantic Region Crossover, which is hosted by West Liberty, on November 11 and 12. WLU will take on Shepherd in the event’s opening game on Friday and then California University of Pa. in the nightcap Saturday.

Pitt-Johnstown comes to town the following week for a Wednesday night contest to finish off a three-game homestand against PSAC opponents for the ‘Toppers to open the season.

The quest for another MEC championship begins on the road at Alderson Broaddus on November 19.

Notre Dame (Ohio) and West Virginia Wesleyan will enter the ASRC on November 22 and 30, respectively, while West Virginia State will be the last guest of the calendar year on December 10.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a Las Vegas voyage in the middle of December. West Liberty will take on fellow D2 powerhouse Lubbock Christian (Texas) and Missouri S&T in two games over the weekend of December 17-18 at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

A trip to Maryland on New Year’s Eve to take on Bowie State finishes the non-conference slate and then it is 16 consecutive MEC battles.

Concord will play host to the Hilltoppers first game back in MEC action on January 4. Home games with Glenville State and Frostburg State follow on January 7 and 11.

There will be no getting comfortable in the final 13 games as West Liberty will not be home for more than one game at a time.

Four straight Saturday home games end the home schedule for WLU, featuring Charleston, Concord, Fairmont State, and Wheeling University is set to be the opponent for the season finale inside the ASRC on February 25.

Back-to-back tournament titles will be on the line at the Mountain East Conference Tournament scheduled for March 1-5 back inside WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

South Charleston completes unbeaten run to the American Legion State Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With a pair of victories on Friday, South Charleston Post 94 secured the West Virginia American Legion State Baseball Tournament title. South Charleston opened the day with a 7-2 win over Parkersburg to clinch a spot in next week’s Mid-Atlantic regional tourney. In their second game, Post 94 locked up the state title with an 8-5 win over the host team from Morgantown.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits From West Virginia

2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter announced on Saturday night that he is decommitting from West Virginia. Jeter is a 3-star prospect from South Carolina. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is best that I decommit from West Virginia University,” Jeter wrote on Twitter. Jeter (6-foot-3, 220 pounds)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Future Coach (Jevon) Carter

(Photos Courtesy of Jevon Carter’s Instagram) Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers legendary guard Jevon Carter spent the last month as an assistant coach for Best Virginia, West Virginia’s alumni team in the TBT. However, it appears that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Carter on the sidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Liberty, WV
Basketball
City
Charleston, WV
State
Maryland State
City
West Liberty, WV
West Liberty, WV
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
West Liberty, WV
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Caldwell Plans New Athletic Facility

CALDWELL,OHIO – Caldwell Exempted Village School District, in partnership with Motz Group and OSports, plans to build an all-sports facility located in the Village of Caldwell to benefit students within the district and the broader community. This facility will be built on a 5.65 acre tract of land that the district recently acquired adjacent to […]
CALDWELL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Vagabond Kitchen brings Appalachian comfort to Kentucky

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Running a restaurant is much more than seasoning dishes and chopping vegetables. It’s a constant, all-day rush that doesn’t leave time for much else. Vagabond Kitchen owner Matt Welsch says he was in the middle of that culinary grind when a fellow West Virginia chef reached out to him about Kentucky’s […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Howlett
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Charleston#Texas Wesleyan University#Ohio Wesleyan University#Concord University#Wlu#Psac#Mec#Alderson Broaddus#Asrc#Missouri S T
westliberty.edu

Mayor Glenn Elliott Names 3 Alumni City Honorees

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. July 29, 2022 — Several West Liberty University alumni leaders were honored for service to the city this past Tuesday by Mayor Glenn Elliott at his annual State of the City Address. Alumni honorees include:. John B. Nanny ’70 (deceased), David McKinley ’95 and Dr. Bill...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony provides “common ground” at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF): Community – That’s what West Virginia State Senator, Ryan Weld, says ties the veterans who faced common hardship fighting for our country to the Italian-Americans who faced common hardship coming to America.  “It’s the same for veterans. The Veterans worked together as a community because they had those common experiences, faced those […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule.  –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WDTV

Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing. Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities...
MORGANTOWN, WV
travelawaits.com

10 Unique Stops On Ohio’s Covered Bridge Scenic Byway Perfect For A Fall Drive

There are days on a vacation when you want to go everywhere, see everything, do everything. And there are other days when it’s time to slow the pace, savor the sights, and breathe deeply. The Wayne National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway (is that the longest name ever?) in Ohio is perfect when you want a slower, relaxed pace.
OHIO STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township

Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy