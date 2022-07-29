ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No foul play in death of man found on Hudson River shoreline

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago
midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 1

Mid-Hudson News Network

Multiple cars stolen in Rhinebeck; State police investigating

RHINEBECK – Multiple reports indicate that at least five vehicles were stolen in Rhinebeck over the weekend. The New York State Police are investigating. Sources have told Mid-Hudson News that several vehicles were stolen from residences on Route 308 as well as parking spots in apartment complexes in Rhinebeck between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
RHINEBECK, NY
myrye.com

Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin

A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
RYE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

United Kingdom resident arrested for wrong way crash

BLAUVELT – A 20-year-old Harlow, United Kingdom man is in the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following a Saturday afternoon wrong-way crash that left several people injured. Orangetown Police said Thomas Robb, 20, of England, was driving the wrong way in a southerly direction on a...
ORANGETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters injured during City of Newburgh call

NEWBURGH – Three firefighters were taken to the hospital while battling a fire at 517 South Street in the City of Newburgh around Saturday night. The two-alarm fire was reported to have begun around6:50 p.m. in the basement and spread to the attic. City firefighters were assisted at the...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection

Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
KINGS PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

ALERT: Recent Increase of Car Break-Ins in One Hudson Valley Area

Police are asking residents to make sure their car doors are locked and not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles. Everyone is very busy and always running around, so it's easy to forget to lock your car or leave something inside it. For some reason, car break-ins always seem to increase during the summer. Maybe people leave their car windows open more? Maybe they are in and out of their car more and forget to lock it? A local police department in the Hudson Valley is warning residents that there has been an increase in vehicle theft in one area.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two with gun detained in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8

2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

