No foul play in death of man found on Hudson River shoreline

Multiple cars stolen in Rhinebeck; State police investigating
RHINEBECK – Multiple reports indicate that at least five vehicles were stolen in Rhinebeck over the weekend. The New York State Police are investigating. Sources have told Mid-Hudson News that several vehicles were stolen from residences on Route 308 as well as parking spots in apartment complexes in Rhinebeck between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Police: Man found dead in Beacon last week was 39-year-old Wappingers resident
Police released new details from a death investigation after a body washed ashore in Beacon last week.
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Blauvelt
A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries. Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
United Kingdom resident arrested for wrong way crash
BLAUVELT – A 20-year-old Harlow, United Kingdom man is in the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following a Saturday afternoon wrong-way crash that left several people injured. Orangetown Police said Thomas Robb, 20, of England, was driving the wrong way in a southerly direction on a...
Firefighters injured during City of Newburgh call
NEWBURGH – Three firefighters were taken to the hospital while battling a fire at 517 South Street in the City of Newburgh around Saturday night. The two-alarm fire was reported to have begun around6:50 p.m. in the basement and spread to the attic. City firefighters were assisted at the...
One Killed In Crash Near Kings Park Intersection
Police are are investigating after a fatal crash near a busy Long Island intersection. It happened around noon Saturday, July 30 in Kings Park. Gregory Petriella, age 66, of Bellerose, was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road near Main Street when he suffered an apparent medical episode, Suffolk County Police said.
Police: Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Mineola
Officers say they were responding to a wellness check on Old Country Road when they found a 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
ALERT: Recent Increase of Car Break-Ins in One Hudson Valley Area
Police are asking residents to make sure their car doors are locked and not leave anything valuable inside their vehicles. Everyone is very busy and always running around, so it's easy to forget to lock your car or leave something inside it. For some reason, car break-ins always seem to increase during the summer. Maybe people leave their car windows open more? Maybe they are in and out of their car more and forget to lock it? A local police department in the Hudson Valley is warning residents that there has been an increase in vehicle theft in one area.
Police: Man arrested in connection to death of Newark fire captain
Eliasel Baez, of Kearny, is accused of selling cocaine to Capt. Carlos Rivera that led to Rivera's overdose.
Police: Peekskill shooting leaves 2 wounded; suspect sought
A man fired gunshots on Main Street in Peekskill Friday night, injuring two females inside a car.
Two with gun detained in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
Stratford woman recounts Route 8 wrong-way crash, issues warning to drivers
A Stratford woman was critically injured after a wrong-way crash a year ago is warning people to slow down and avoid getting on the wrong side of highways.
Alert Center: Truck goes up in flames on I-95 in Mamaroneck
State police say a truck went up in flames Friday morning on I-95 in Mamaroneck around 9:30 a.m.
Police: Multiple shootings in Brooklyn Friday night; victims in stable condition
Police say there were multiple shootings in Brooklyn late Friday night.
Mistake On The Hudson: Pilot Out For Swim In Catskill Prompts 911 Call
A miracle on the Hudson it was not. A good Samaritan in Greene County called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28, with reports of a small plane down in the Hudson in Catskill, not far from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. When troopers arrived they found a seaplane...
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Crews respond to major car accident on Route 303 in Blauvelt
Multiple ambulances were requested to address the scene of a major accident Saturday on Route 303 in Blauvelt.
