ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Meck County judges call for protection after they say rulings lead to real threats

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County judges are calling for protection after they said their rulings have led to real threats against their lives.

Channel 9′s Allison Latos uncovered a letter that they plan to send to lawmakers laying out the statewide changes they’re seeking.

The judges at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse said presiding over cases come with real-life consequences, not only for the people they sentence. They said those decisions have put their families in danger and now they want lawmakers to do something about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMSor_0gy09GPG00
Meck County judges call for protection after they say rulings lead to real threats Local judges said they are drafting a letter to the Mecklenburg County Legislative Delegation. (WSOC)

“Death, harm to our family. Death to our family members, our children as a result of doing our job,” Judge Kimberly Best said when asked what she fears.

Best said that in her 14 years as a judge, she had been scared that her decision could put her family in danger -- and she had not been the only judge worried.

“I’ve had a car keyed after a judicial decision after I became a judge. I’ve been threatened,” Best said. “Two juvenile judges were threatened by a juvenile accused of murder. We’ve had one judge who was threatened by someone with mental health issues.”

Nationwide, judges have faced violence.

In 2005, a man on trial for rape, shot and killed an Atlanta judge and court reporter. And in June, a retired Wisconsin judge was killed. The accused gunman was a man who he had previously sentenced to prison.

In 2020, a federal judge’s son was murdered, and the suspect was a man who had been in her courtroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTfJU_0gy09GPG00
Meck County judges call for protection after they say rulings lead to real threats In June, a retired Wisconsin judge was killed. (WSOC)

“There needs to be some sense of safety,” Best said.

Local judges said they are drafting a letter to the Mecklenburg County Legislative Delegation, asking for a law like the Judicial Privacy Act, which passed in 2012 in Illinois.

“They are able to block their homes addresses. For example, from a public record,” said Sen. John Cullerton (D-Chicago), who introduced that bill. “If anyone is injured as a result of someone getting this information, there is even a criminal penalty. You also can do to internet providers and say you have 72 hours to take my person info off of this, and if they don’t do it, there’s a lawsuit you can file.”

Without that privacy, judges said they have turned to deputies and police for protection, from monitored parking spaces to security that could last months.

There’s also an effort to limit access to federal judges’ private information -- it’s called Daniel’s Law -- but has stalled in Congress.

Mecklenburg County Sen. Natasha Marcus said she stands ready to consider possible legislative solutions to guard the safety of judges.

(WATCH BELOW: Wisconsin attorney general: Former judge fatally shot at home, was ‘targeted’)

Wisconsin attorney general: Former judge fatally shot at home, was ‘targeted’ Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on June 3 that the gunman might be implicated in other government officials "hot list" cases. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Staryblue
2d ago

Drastic changes to the current regime must be made in November to insure any hope to save the US. People please stand against the current rogue administration. Our country's future truly depends on it

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Convicted child molester in Union County sentenced for naturalization fraud: DOJ

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man living in Union County, who had been previously convicted for molesting a child, was sentenced to four months in prison for fraudulently obtaining a U.S. citizenship, according to the Department of Justice. DOJ said 44-year-old Vyacheslav Fyodorovich Rizhkov, born in Azerbaijan, fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Wisconsin State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Natasha Marcus
wnctimes.com

Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC

Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMS says NC state law is reason behind late start to school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back to class on Aug. 29, and that date has many parents wondering why school isn't starting sooner. Many parents have reached out to WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team to find out why CMS is getting such a late start this year. The number of questions led to CMS posting about it on Facebook, explaining it's the latest start in district history and that the district can't control it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Autopsy reveals former Concord officer shot man 5 times while sitting down

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An autopsy reveals a former Concord officer shot a man five times while he was sitting down. Brandon Combs, 29, was killed by police in February 2022 when officers said he tried to steal a car from a Nissan dealership. BE THE FIRST...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Atlanta#Mental Health Issues#Prison
spectrumlocalnews.com

Body camera video of homeless veteran arrest released

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 10-month battle for the release of police video capturing the arrest of a homeless Gaston County veteran is finally over. Joshua Rohrer is a homeless veteran who was arrested by Gastonia police officers for panhandling and resisting arrest on Oct. 13. Rohrer had been asking...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worst in US History

Colonial Pipeline Gas Spill Found to Be Worse Than Reported. A new analysis of the August 2020 Colonial Pipeline gas spill estimates that the volume of gasoline leaked was far greater than original estimates, making it the largest onshore spill in U.S. history. New data released last week by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) suggests that the spill started 18 days earlier than it was discovered and released more than 2 million gallons of gasoline, a large increase from the 1.2 million gallons reported by Colonial in January 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

East Charlotte Homicide Arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Packaging materials manufacturer Sibo to open facility in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — Another manufacturer is planning to invest in Gaston County. Gaston County announced today that an arm of Sibo Group is investing $10 million to locate a new facility at Gastonia Technology Park. The international manufacturer makes plastic packaging materials and will build a facility on a 6.2-acre site at the industrial park.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy