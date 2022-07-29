MED and BMC Fill Critical Roles with Cornell’s Anthony Hollenberg

www.bu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina Andras
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health Announces New Physician in Chief of Surgical Services
Dennis LaRock, MD, has accepted the position of Physician in Chief of Surgical Services at Southcoast Health, officials announced this week. In this role, Dr. LaRock will oversee the surgical departments of the Brain and Spine Center, Ear Nose and Throat services, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Plastics, Thoracic Surgery, Trauma and Urology at Southcoast Health.
quincyquarry.com
Long Island Bridge poll results running close to three to one against Quincy #mayorkoch #mayorwu
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Long Island Bridge poll results running close to three to one against Quincy. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Boston.com, the free news outlet unit of the Boston Globe,...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
WCVB
Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall
BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
NECN
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
WCVB
Nolan Donato, son of former Boston Bruins player, debuts on stage
NORWELL, Mass. — The son of a former Boston Bruins player is making his debut, but not on the ice. Here's a sneak peek of Nolan Donato's curtain call for the musical "Hair."
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
nbcboston.com
Battle Over Rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge Continues
Two court rulings this week are in favor of Boston's push to reopen the Long Island Bridge and establish an addiction recovery campus on the island. The Boston-owned island previously offered refuge for the unhoused and offered drug treatment. But the bridge was connected through Quincy’s Moon Island and was...
New England Unsolved: What happened to David Parsons?
BOSTON — Saturday, December 19, 2020, first responders answering a 911 call find an unconscious man in the lobby of a hotel in Boston’s South Bay. He is rushed to Boston Medical Center as a John Doe. Hours later, the man was pronounced dead. Several days later, the...
girlaboutcolumbus.com
What We Did in Boston
A few weeks ago, Nic and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary (a bit early) in Boston! We spent 3 nights in this historic city and found this was the perfect amount of time to do and see nearly everything we wanted to. I sectioned out how we visited...
WCVB
Harvard statistician shares 'guaranteed' Mega Millions jackpot strategy
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Ahead of Friday night's Mega Millions drawing for the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, a Harvard University statistician shared a strategy that he says is "guaranteed" to bring home the jackpot — if you've got the time and money to pull it off. Professor...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
Boston University
To Do Today: Visit Newburyport for Yankee Homecoming
66th annual Yankee Homecoming, a nine-day festival celebrating Newburyport, Mass. Events are scattered across the coastal city of Newburyport, roughly a 50-minute drive or hour-long train ride from Boston. How much?. Many events are free; sales and events that do cost money support local Newburyport businesses. Why should I go?
Boston Restaurant Has Best Chocolate Cookies In State, Yelp Users Say
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? But finding a great one outside of your kitchen can be tough. So, Yelp recently compiled the top reviewed chocolate cookies in each state to crown a winner. In Massachusetts, the title went to Boston restaurant Blunch. The South End restaurant at...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
nbcboston.com
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
nhtalkradio.com
The New England Take: A Trip to Boston to see Dinosaurs
A. J. and Isaac talk about their recent trip to Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace to check out Dino Safari Boston, grab lunch, and check out some cool shops in the area. Dino Safari Boston is in this spot through early September, learn more at https://dinosafariboston.com. Subscribe to the podcast...
