Pregnant Woman Dies in Ukiah Fire, Father and Two Children Receive Possible Life-Threatening Injuries

Tragic Apartment Fire in Ukiah Results in the Death of a Pregnant Mother and Three with Significant Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at approximately 5:11am, Ukiah PD personnel received an emergency call regarding a structure fire at the Redwood Manor Apartments Unit #28. The residence was enflamed and three residents were located outside of the building with injuries from the fire.
Missing Person Kassandra “Sandy” McKee Caught On Surveillance Tape
SAN FRANCISCO—A missing 27-year-old woman from Northern California was caught on surveillance tape on Wednesday, July 27, at a Sav-Mor Mart located in San Francisco. According to the video, she entered the small convenience store located at the 4500 block of 3rd Street at around 1:50 a.m. Kassandra “Sandy”...
Sonoma County sheriffs describe events leading up to police shooting
(KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a fatal police shooting Friday morning in Geyserville, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road. The sheriff’s office said that deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tre Monte Lane at 8:22 a.m. […]
1 dead following shooting by Sonoma Co. deputies in Geyserville, authorities say
Santa Rosa police say the man shot and killed by a deputy was going door-to-door in the area before the shooting happened, talking with property owners.
Man accused of vehicular manslaughter in vehicle-pedestrian collision
Originally published as a Clearlake Police Department Facebook post:. “On July 25, 2022, at approximately 10:45 am, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to Emory Avenue south of Mullen Avenue for a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the collision...
MCSO: Willits man arrested after standoff, scuffle with deputies
A Willits man was arrested earlier this week after reportedly trying to grab a deputy’s weapon during a standoff, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to a large property in the 10000 block of Hearst Willits Road in Willits around 11:20 a.m. July 26 when it was reported that a resident there, identified as 56-year-old Trevor Williams, had negligently discharged a firearm in the vicinity of a juvenile, and was also illegally possessing the firearm due to a restraining order against him.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of machine gun
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa Police arrested a man for possession of a machine gun after initially pulling him over for reckless driving, according to police. A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for reckless […]
Rancher Arrested After Attempting to Disarm an Officer
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-26-2022 at approximately 11:20 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a report of...
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ukiah
UKIAH, Calif. — On Thursday at around 4:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Ukiah. The collision happened when a person was walking north to the West Road off-ramp on US-101 south. CHP said the 43-year-old pedestrian from Stockton was wearing dark clothing. The other...
Police find meth in kids’ play area in Santa Rosa home
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his vehicle and residence, according to a press release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD). Earlier this month, detectives with SRPD’s Narcotics Team opened an investigation into narcotics trafficking with a Sonoma County...
DUI leads to ghost gun arrest in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man who was involved in a DUI collision was found to have a ghost gun and drugs at his home, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 19, was arrested after police found his his gray Honda Accord lying sideways in the road. Police responded […]
Brutal Zip Tie Killing of Bay Area Man Leads Back to Covelo Woman, According to Law Enforcement
El Sobrante is an unincorporated community shadowed by the East Bay cities of San Pablo and Richmond. Across the water from San Quentin State Prison, El Sobrante blends into the featureless, urban sprawl of the East Bay. Until recently, 69-year-old Richard Hendrix rented a plot of pavement protected by a...
[UPDATE: Confirmed Sighting]Ukiah Woman Missing Over a Month After Telling Her Mom She Was Afraid for Her Life in San Francisco
Heather McKee is deeply concerned for her daughter’s well-being. 27-year-old Kassandra “Sandy” McKee has lived in the grips of schizoaffective disorder and homelessness for the last three years. In early June, Sandy traveled south to San Francisco. While in the city, Sandy told her mom she was...
Ukiah Woman Missing in San Francisco Over a Month After Telling Her Mom She Was Afraid for Her Life
Heather McKee is deeply concerned for her daughter’s well-being. 27-year-old Kassandra “Sandy” McKee has lived in the grips of schizoaffective disorder and homelessness for the last three years. In early June, Sandy traveled south to San Francisco. While in the city, Sandy told her mom she was...
Clearlake Man Dies After Being Struck by Chevy Silverado—Driver Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 25, 2022, at approximately 10:45 am, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
Parts of Hwy 37 to close for repairs
(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday. Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. […]
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
Athena House in Santa Rosa Closes Today
Athena House, a drug addiction treatment center for women, is closing its doors for the final time. The facility in Santa Rosa will cease operations after 33 years today, when its last five clients finish their drug treatment programs. The choice to close Athena House was announced in May, citing a steep decline in the number of women being treated at the facility because of the pandemic. The company in charge also blames “inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation.” But, there’s a chance the closure won’t be forever. State Senator Mike McGuire, of Healdsburg, says he and his staff have had initial conversations with supporters about reviving Athena House. More detailed meetings are planned within the coming weeks.
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
State of homelessness on the Mendocino Coast
FORT BRAGG, CA — No hard data exists to confirm how many homeless people are living in Fort Bragg or Mendocino Village, and accurate counts are impossible to acquire since most homeless do not stay in the same place for any length of time. It’s easy to count those who seek help from available programs, but some stay in the background, occasionally appearing at a local pantry for a bag lunch or to inquire about a pair of shoes.
