Sunstar ambulance on its side following crash at 49th Street and 118th Avenue

Brandon woman dead after colliding with semi-truck, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Dade City involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
New Port Richey man arrested after running red light, killing other driver, deputies say
A New Port Richey man was arrested Saturday morning after he caused a deadly wreck while running a red light, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
1 critically injured in Bradenton hit-and-run; driver wanted
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man with critical injuries early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Manatee County that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. According to FHP, the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. near 301 Boulevard East and 9th Street East. Troopers said in...
Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Pasco County over the weekend.
Car crash kills Lakeland man putting up garage sale sign
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lakeland. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue. Investigators say a Nissan Rogue was going east on South Crystal Lake Drive when the driver tried to turn left onto...
FHP: Hudson man dies after being struck in hit-and-run
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old Hudson man believed to happen on either Friday or Saturday, according to a news release. Troopers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m Sunday to a bicyclist who was struck on Scenic Drive...
Florida Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Dade City
DADE CITY, FLA- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a crash involving at least one fatality. The accident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the area of US-301 and Payne Road in Dade City. According to witnesses on scene, the crash is involving a semi and vehicle And there is road blockage in the area.
Deputies: 77-year-old man killed when other driver ran red light in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A senior citizen was killed when another driver ran a red light Saturday morning in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies say 49-year-old Brent Rozic drove a pickup truck west on 102nd Avenue North "at a high rate of speed," veered around stopped cars, ran the light and crashed into 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff's 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
VIDEO: Man hospitalized after fiery crash near Winter Haven
A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing his car into a utility pole near Winter Haven, according to Polk County deputies.
Fatal Temple Terrace hit-and-run investigation
TEMPLE TERRACE — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify two suspect vehicles potentially involved in a fatal June 27 hit-and-run crash that killed one person. According to initial reports, the accident occurred just after 5 a.m. as the two suspect vehicles were traveling...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 23-year-old Sarasota man has died after an early Thursday morning crash on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was traveling north on a motorcycle on U.S. 41, near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport just after 3 a.m. While changing lanes, he lost control and collided with the curb. The motorcycle left the road and hit a concrete power pole.
Deadly crash shuts down part of West Spruce Street in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early this morning. The incident happened near the area of West Spruce Street and North Obrien Street. Tampa police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours and drivers should avoid the area.
Dunedin warns residents not to toss flammable chemicals away after trash truck catches fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The city of Dunedin is warning residents not to throw away flammable or hazardous chemicals after one of its trash trucks caught fire earlier this week. Video posted to the city’s Facebook page shows the back of a trash truck as it makes its way through the area picking up trash.
Dade City Man Killed Attempting To Attach Tow Chain To Two Pickup Trucks
DADE CITY, Fla. – A 74-year-old Dade City man was killed attempting to hook a tow chain to a pickup truck on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was stopped directly in front of another pickup truck in the driveway of 30630
Police: Man stole lit tiki torch from St. Pete bar, told witness to ‘suck my d—’
A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a lit tiki torch from a downtown St. Petersburg bar and restaurant on Friday, according to an arrest report.
Deputies: St. Pete men led police on high-speed chase, found with stolen guns
Two St. Petersburg men were arrested after leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
