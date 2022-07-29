Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Support Patrick Mahomes at Training Camp: 'Bring Red Back'

people.com
WeAreAtom
2d ago
Wow! She’s a cute Toddler! So grown up now! Stay Safe and Healthy Mahoney Family! Patrick make sure that offensive line helps you!
Jennifer Harvey
2d ago
She needs to stay away from the field. He is working. That is his job. If she was working and he hung around she’d probably wouldn’t like it. It’s called respect
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting to Married With 3 Kids
Knocking out of the park! Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) hit a home run when they found each other in 2012 and three kids later, they’re still in love. The former New York Yankees player sparked up a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model two years before he retired from baseball.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Georgia Peach Turned Into!
Before this 2nd grader turned into an influencer and a TV personality, she was just your average student getting ready for school pictures and growing up in Atlanta, Georgia. This Instagram queen never shies away from a good Instagram selfie, and she never fails to share her extravagant trips and parties. And speaking of parties, this socialite takes after her famous momma, because they are both never 'Tardy For The Party.'
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Best Parenting Quotes About Raising Daughter Genevieve: Becoming a Parent ‘Changed My Life’
Becoming a parent changes everything — but for Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, it’s all been for the better. “I get out [to golf] occasionally, but not quite as much,” the Houston Astros player told reporters during MLB spring training in February 2019. “[Having a baby] definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. [But] I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy
Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts. Is Tyrese A Single Man? Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he […]
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
‘Pissed Off Trucker’ TikTok Star Dies in Kansas Crash
Steven Hull Raley, otherwise known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, died on July 12. He died after his semi-truck crashed in Kansas. He was 52 years old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on July 12th near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star indicates. They cite a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photo with both daughters: ‘Two under 2’
Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo with both of her daughters for the first time Friday, two months after giving birth to Eloise. In the sweet shot on Instagram, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, smiled in sunglasses while holding Lyla, 1, on one hip. Schwarzenegger held her and...
Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade
Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding. The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building
A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral
An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.
