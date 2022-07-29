ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids hosts globally recognized Firefighter Challenge

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Mdc3_0gy08DnI00

The Grand Rapids Firefighter Challenge started Friday at Calder Plaza to show everyday people just how tough it is to be a firefighter.

Hundreds of people from around the country and Canada came to the city to compete.

This challenge has been happening in different cities throughout the United States for more than 30 years and the Grand Rapids Fire Department got to host it in 2022.

READ MORE: Preparing for the Grand Rapids Firefighter Challenge

GRFD has three teams competing.

They say it’s a good representation of what it’s like on the job.

“These events really replicate what we go through on a daily basis fighting infrastructure fires, so we’re running upstairs, we’re pulling the hose, we’re dragging people and we’re operating hose lines and forcing entry. So it’s really what we’re used to on a day to day basis, but a lot of times we have separate crews and we’re doing one or two of these tasks. This requires us to do all five tasks individually at the same time. It’s pretty taxing,” said Deputy Chief Brad Brown with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Non-firefighters also can sign up and compete.

The challenge runs through Sunday, July 31.

It’s free to watch and there are food trucks, a beer tent and kids activities on site for spectators to enjoy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
mibiz.com

Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role

The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brown
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

6 West Michigan Parks You Need to Visit

One of the beauties of visiting or living in west Michigan is the thousands of acres of parks, trails, and breathtaking greenspaces to explore. A lot of locals know about the region’s many state parks, as well as some of the more popular city parks like Riverside and Ah-Nab-Awen. But it’s nice to veer off the beaten path from time to time, and the gorgeous parks below can help you do just that.
MICHIGAN STATE
grmag.com

Cars and Coffee to host final event of the season

A popular vehicle exhibition will bring vintage, sports and exotic cars to the Downtown Market. Cars and Coffee is hosting its third and final event of the summer from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW. Vehicles on display will include sports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy