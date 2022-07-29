ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking 14-year-old

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
A Baltimore man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a 14 year old.

Kyle David Robinson was given a 126 month sentence in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.

"Robinson manipulated a 14-year-old minor victim, sexually abused her and advertised her for commercial sex dates for his financial benefit," said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.

According to his plea agreement, Robinson knowingly recruited, enticed, transported, and advertised a 14-year-old female to engage in commercial sex acts for his own financial benefit. Robinson admitted that he was aware that victim was 14-years old prior to advertising her for commercial sex.

According to documents, in May 2021, Robinson approached the victim in his car while she was sitting on the steps near the group home where she lived. Robinson told the girl that he was a pimp and referred to himself as "Youngblood." Depite the girl telling Robinson she was a minor, Robinson asked for her phone number and sent her a text message, then picked her up from the group home the next day.

As detailed in his plea, in May and June 2021, Robinson transported the minor to his home on multiple occasions. On at least one occasion, Robinson engaged in unprotected sex with Minor Victim 1. After one interaction in which Robinson had intercourse with Minor Victim 1, Robinson told Minor Victim 1 that she had to “break herself” to him, took $50 from Minor Victim 1, and told Minor Victim 1 that she should call him “daddy," according to court documents.

Robinson told the girl to download a social media application for the purpose of communicating with potential commercial sex customers. Robinson then scripted responses to potential customers on girl's behalf. Additionally, Robinson sent verbally hostile messages to the girl and instructed her to always keep her phone with her.

On June 4, 2021, in a text message with girl, Robinson told her that he had to physically assault another victim, a 19-year-old female, for having a boyfriend. Robinson arranged for Victim 2 to reside at his residence and for Victim 2 to go on commercial sex dates. Like the 14-year-old, Robinson had unprotected sex with 19-year-old, and required her to pay him money to associate with him.

As stated in his plea agreement, after law enforcement received information that Robinson offered young females for commercial sex, investigators arranged for an undercover agent to arrange for commercial sex. In a conversation with the undercover agent, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had young girls and that he had two teenagers available for an hour at the rate of $1,000. The undercover agent offered to pay $500 for half an hour with a tentative date and Robinson agreed. Later in the conversation, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had only one female available because of a conflicting school schedule.

On June 7, 2021, Robinson called the undercover agent to arrange for two victims, including Minor Victim 1, to have commercial sex with the agent at a hotel. Surveillance cameras captured Robinson and Minor Victim 1 as they entered the hotel for the commercial sex date. Within the hotel room, the undercover agent offered $750 to have sex with Minor Victim 1. Robinson then accepted the money for the sex date. Shortly after, law enforcement entered the room and apprehended Robinson and secured Minor Victim 1.

