ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Paperwork mistake sends 5-year-old on bus to empty home

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J17gs_0gy07ZQt00

INDIANAPOLIS — A lot of emotions surround the first day of school, especially for kids heading off to kindergarten. However, Ciara Brown never expected to feel what she felt Thursday afternoon after dropping off her five-year-old daughter, Caylia, at Pleasant Run Elementary that morning for her first day.

"I was calling the school to ask them 'where is she?' The secretary asked me 'well, where is she? Why are you so frantic,'" Brown said.

Her daughter was supposed to be in the After School Program run by the YMCA when the school day ended. If she needed a ride home, it was never supposed to be on a bus.

"She's a car rider. It's very clear that in the paperwork it said car rider. I've gone to two registrations. I'm a very hands-on parent," Brown said.

At a kindergarten camp put on by the school, it was made very clear Caylia would not have to ride the bus because she was terrified after experiencing it during the camp. After being forced to ride the bus Thursday afternoon, Brown says her daughter was incredibly shaken by the experience

"My daughter is smart and remembers things. She knew she wasn't supposed to be on the bus and no one listened to her."

MSD of Warren Township, through spokesperson Dennis Jarrett, released the following statement regarding this matter.

The student's name was not on the list of after care children as provided to the school by the "Y." (Parents sign up their children for after school care through the "Y" and independent of the school.)

The child was placed on her assigned bus after school. When the bus arrived at the child's bus stop, the bus driver noticed there was not a parent on location to meet the child. The bus driver then called and spoke with the child's mother, who instructed the bus driver to return the child to Pleasant Run. At no time was the child left by herself.

Brown says she's going to double-check all the paperwork she signed to be sure this never happens again.

"Every day I have to think at 2:55 (p.m), I have to think about is she going to get back on a bus? Did somebody come pick her up? Is she in after-school care?"

The YMCA has yet to respond to our request for comment on this matter.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis |
WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Comments / 11

Penhawk
4d ago

Why didn't an adult bother to check with the parents when she said she was not supposed to be on the bus? Thank God the driver was on top it.

Reply
7
RLCJ Cooke
4d ago

As parents we're under a great deal of pressure. Keeping a roof over our families head, keeping the utilities on, food in the fridge and clothes on everyone's back. Now parents have to worry about transportation too school for children. What's the problem

Reply
6
Debby Marchetti
4d ago

Thank God for the bus driver who looked at the surroundings and called the parent! ♥️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfrxfm.com

Happy endings: Drive by hero

Two fireman spraying water at base of orange flames. A house in Lafayette, Indiana caught fire in the middle of the night last week. And a 25-year-old guy named Nicholas Bostic saved 4 kids and an 18-year-old. He was driving home from work when he saw the flames. So he pulled over . . . called 911 . . . ran inside to wake everyone up . . . and got four of them out. Then they said a six-year-old girl was still inside. So he ran back in . . . found her upstairs . . . and held onto her while he jumped out a second-story window.
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Bus Driver#On Location#The After School Program#Msd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Parenting
WTHR

Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy