KSLA
At least 2 in custody following brief chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two people are in custody following a brief chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say. It began as a traffic stop at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on Ford Street between Boisseau and Webster streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Then...
KTBS
11 people arrested in Marshall, Texas for gang-related violence
MARSHALL, Texas – Law enforcement executed a joint arrest of 11 individuals on Thursday for a total of 40 combined charges for gang-related violence in Harrison County. According to the Marshall Police Department, The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department collaborated on the combined arrest operation stemming from a July 17 gang-related shooting in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street.
KLTV
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - 11 people were arrested after an operation by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Police Department. According to a press release, the operation stemmed from a gang-related shooting that occurred on July 17, 2022 in...
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
KSLA
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish. The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. Two others have been taken to...
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
KTAL
Stolen car leads police on chase through Allendale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle led Shreveport police on a chase through the Allendale neighborhood late Sunday afternoon. The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Ford St. As the stolen car fled, police say the suspects threw evidence out of the vehicle. The car drove north through Allendale at moderate speeds before it stopped on Dale St. in front of the Canaan Towers Apartments.
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
KSLA
Altercation between inmates, guards under investigation
Man reported missing from Harleton area of Harrison County: Marshall Sherriff’s Office
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Marshall is currently working a missing person investigation on Joseph Edgar Murray. Joseph was last seen walking from his residence in North-western Harrison County (Harleton area) wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Joseph has a tattoo […]
KTAL
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner,...
KTAL
Bossier City police search for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking the public to help them locate a teen that ran away late Friday morning. Police say 15-year-old Shayla Alvarado was last seen at her home in the 600 block of Garden Street in Bossier City around 11 a.m. Friday.
Skeletal remains found by work crew in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A work crew in Panola County found skeletal remains in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was called to the scene by the work crew, where they were able to confirm that the remains were in fact human. The sheriff’s office said […]
KRMG
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
Police: Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. (ncd)
KSLA
Altercation reported between guards, inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after some sort of incident between corrections officers and inmates. Sheriff’s office officials say on Thursday, July 28, there was an altercation between corrections officers and inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility in Minden. According to the sheriff’s office, guards had to take action on inmates that didn’t want to comply with directions.
KTBS
Sister of murder victim disputes complaint of threat against Mayor Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- When Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman said threats against him justified the use and spending on a security detail, we did some digging. KTBS 3 News filed a public records request, asking for all Shreveport Police records of threats against Mayor Perkins. We received two reports back. One...
KLTV
Deputy Killed In Crash
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Angela Stallone with North America Diving Dogs about, well, North America Diving Dogs, who are flying through the air at the Longview Rodeo Arena this weekend. Updated: 3 hours ago. Friday, the University Of Texas at Tyler hosted the child and adolescent trauma and abuse...
KTAL
9 carjackings in 3 days, Shreveport police seek tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating nine carjackings that took place over the past three days and are hoping the public can help identify the cars and people involved. Police say the first carjacking happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. and the ninth one happened Thursday morning...
