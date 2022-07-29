ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Will redemption for dying trees in Fort Worth come with the rain? An arborist explains

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9Pqq_0gy05F6100

It has been 55 days since Fort Worth has seen any notable rain. Pair that with 33 days with temperatures topping 100 degrees, and the trees are suffering.

“Some of the trees are struggling so bad, they’re dropping some leaves here and there,” said James Prichard, certified arborist and owner of Integrity Tree Care . “If this keeps up and if we don’t get any rain through August, it may go down as one of those unprecedented summers.”

Judging by the forecasts from the National Weather Service, the trees are no where near redemption. The summer will continue to scorch and rain is, well, not in the forecast any time soon. The last time DFW tasted sweet rain was back on June 3.

The summers of 1980 and 2011 will always live in Texas lore as one of the hottest on record, and 2022 sure has the potential to step up to that mantle.

This all could spell trouble for the trees.

Is there potential for a lot of dead trees?

Prichard has been in the tree business for decades and said the worst summers on record were 1980, 1998 and 2011.

All three years make up most of the list of most 100-degree days in a year, according to the National Weather Service . Topping the list is 2011 at 71 days, followed by 1980 at 69 days and 1998 at 56 days.

While 2022 might not be there yet, Prichard said, the heat this year certainly feels comparable to those record years.

Pritchard recalls his crews chopping down dead tress after the blistering summer of 2011. This year feels like it has the potential to be as bad unless we get a reprieve in the form of rain, he said.

“There’s a potential for a lot of dead trees, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” Prichard said.

It all depends on how much rainfall occurs in the next couple months, and if that can cool off the trees and ground, Prichard said. It’s hard to tell how bad this year will be because we are still in the middle of the summer season, he added.

“There’s gonna be some dead trees from it, it’s just the nature of it,” Pritchard said. “It’s a process of elimination.”

Is our dry spell flirting with a record?

It has been 55 days since any significant rainfall was recorded in Dallas-Fort Worth, which is good for fourth all-time on the longest dry streak list, according to the National Weather Service.

The last times this year substantial rainfall was recorded was in early June, said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist at Fort Worth office of the weather service. Fort Worth’s Meacham International Airport recorded a measly 0.21 inches on June 1. Two days later, it was much wetter with 1.92 inches recorded.

And that has been it in Fort Worth. There were “trace” amounts of rainfall in mid-July, but the number was so low it’s almost nonexistent, Sanchez said. Trace rainfall is anything under 0.05 inches, which is difficult to measure with a traditional rain gauge.

The other longest dry streaks in DFW history are:

  • 84 days — July 1 to Sept. 22, 2000
  • 58 days (tie) — Nov. 4 to Dec. 31, 1950
  • 58 days (tie) — May 25 to July 21, 1934
  • 56 days — July 11 to Sept. 4, 1999

The summer months are commonly a dry period, between July, August and September, Sanchez said. Typically, July sees about two inches or so of rain, but so far this year that number is stubbornly stuck at zero.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation for both Friday and Saturday, which could break the dry streak. However, if no rainfall occurs, the summer of 2022 could top the record books.

How can you keep trees alive?

A few hours or even a day of consistent rainfall will certainly help trees soak up much needed moisture.

A slow-soaking rain, almost like using a soaker hose, would be the ideal situation to help rejuvenate sunburnt trees, Prichard said. The slow rain would give the tree and surrounding ground time to soak up the moisture into the roots.

A torrential downpour would certainly help trees, but the rain would likely not soak as deeply as needed since the ground is exceptionally dry and hard — and most of the water will simply drain out.

“I mean, we’ll take what we can get at this point,” Prichard said.

This summer is far from over and only time will tell on how harmful this heat wave will be to the trees, but there’s still ways to help trees. Here are a few tips on tree care this summer :

  • Water slowly — A trick to watering a tree is to provide a lot of water over a long period of time — such as using a soaker hose on a low trickle for eight to 10 hours.
  • Finger test — A simple test to see if its time to water is sticking a finger in the dirt. If it’s dry then water, if it’s not then don’t.
  • Be on time — A few tree species will give notice when they are getting too dry, such as birch or locust, but a majority won’t. If watering for the tree is only done after the tree starts showing signs of drought stress, it could be too late.
  • New trees — New or young trees have a different watering schedule than other established ones. It’s important not to over water, but have a consistent schedule. The main takeaway is if the soil is moist the tree should be happy.
  • Native trees — Trees that are native to Texas or areas of extreme heat will likely fare better than those not used to the warm climate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
epbusinessjournal.com

“A perfect storm”: Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply

“We’re on the brink. We’re teetering. It’s a balancing act. It’s a 50/50 proposition,” said Gunter City Manager Rick Chaffin. ““A perfect storm”: Drought, extreme heat and two faulty wells threaten a North Texas town’s water supply” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
GUNTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown Lots

City of Dallas asks residents to report overgrown lots to help curb grass fires.Dominik Sostmann/Unsplash. As fires continue to spread across North Texas, staff at the City of Dallas are calling on residents to report overgrown lots near residential structures. WFAA reports that staff in several city departments are looking for ways to reduce the risk of grass fire and property damage. This happens as dry conditions and high temperatures continue to rise and impact the region.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Sweet Rain#Integrity Tree Care
dmagazine.com

How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas

After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
fortworthreport.org

Barkley Blu Chillax’in Indoors

The dog days of summer are the days smart pups like me stay indoors. As a nonprofit, we rely on your support to cover communities across Tarrant County.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
544
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy