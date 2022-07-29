Alert Center: Yonkers Police Department introduces 3 new fully electric cruisers

hudsonvalley.news12.com
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
NBC New York
Metro-North Union Calls NY Mask Mandate ‘Hazard' for Workers to Enforce
Metro-North's largest union is calling for an end to the mask mandate on trains. The head of the Association of Commuter Rail Employees said masks should be optional -- not mandatory -- because members who have tried to enforce the mandate have been physically and verbally assaulted by defiant riders.
Two men plead guilty in massive counterfeit document scheme
Two men plead guilty to making several fake IDs, Social Security cards and OSHA safety course cards.
Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day
NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, speed cameras throughout New York City will begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has what you need to know before getting behind the wheel.Currently, speed cameras are not legally allowed to operate during overnight hours or on the weekends. But starting Monday at 10 p.m. that's going to change.READ MORE: New York City speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting MondayThe Department of Transportation says the goal of the speed camera program is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries, which is why cameras throughout 750 school speed zones will now...
NYPD tactical team arrests man barricaded in SI hospital trailer with weapon
The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested a 46-year-old man who barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer behind a Staten Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
Peekskill community shaken by Main Street shooting as police look for gunman
Police in Peekskill continue to hunt for a gunman after two women were shot Friday night on Main Street.
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
ALERT CENTER: Danbury man arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire
A Danbury man was arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire, state police say.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspect arrested in string of Westbury break-ins, police say
Police say an arrest has been made in a string of break-ins in Westbury that were reported last week. Nassau police confirm that a suspect has been arrested for breaking into Toskana Pizzeria, Punta Cana Dominican Grill, and Asteca Deli on Post Avenue. News 12 is working on getting more...
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
Passaic Officer Abandons Seriously Injured Female Passenger In Pre-Dawn DWI Crash: Prosecutor
An off-duty City of Passaic police officer was drunk when he crashed his car and took off on foot, leaving a seriously injured female companion from Clifton behind, authorities said following his arrest. Edgar Delgado, 31, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on a host of charges -- including...
Alert Center: Peekskill investigating reports of shots fired
Police launched an investigation on Main Street near Lapore Park.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two with gun detained in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – A traffic stop at South and Lander streets in the City of Newburgh late Friday night led to two men being detained. A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. When officers responded, they initially called for back-up and then reported the subjects were “secured.”
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach
Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabs homeless man in the neck during argument: police
A 54-year-old Bronx smoke shop employee stabbed a homeless man to death during an argument in the store on Saturday, according to police.
NYPD: Cyclist struck by car in critical condition
The victim was taking to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB
Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee. A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.
