Crash blocking lanes of I-65 southbound, 1 rescued from vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash that happened Friday afternoon on I-165.
The crash happened on I-65 between the Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard exits. Currently, two lanes of the interstate are blocked.
Crews worked to rescue one person who was trapped inside the vehicle. The person was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Mobile Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
