ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Crash blocking lanes of I-65 southbound, 1 rescued from vehicle

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNL5G_0gy04e0H00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash that happened Friday afternoon on I-165.

The crash happened on I-65 between the Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard exits. Currently, two lanes of the interstate are blocked.

Family of McIntosh High senior sues Chickasaw and former officer involved in deadly car crash

Crews worked to rescue one person who was trapped inside the vehicle. The person was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Mobile Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley police investigating after woman hit by vehicle

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in a woman being airlifted to the hospital. The 22-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle Thursday night while crossing Alabama 59, just south of East Lawson Avenue, according to authorities. Foley PD, along with Foley...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chase ends in crash on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A crash snarled traffic on southbound Interstate 65 near the Airport Boulevard exit following a police pursuit Friday evening. Police and emergency responders are on the scene. Police say the driver is in custody. Traffic slowed in both directions in I-65. The wreckage has since been...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Cars
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Chickasaw, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 65#Vehicles#Gulf Coast#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man admits to starting fire at Foley home, arrested for arson

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Fire Department and Foley Police Department have said they arrested a man who admitted to starting a fire in a Foley home on Sunday, July 31. Brady James Benjamin, 38, was arrested after a house in Foley caught fire on the 400 block of Cedar Court, near […]
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Woman airlifted to hospital after Foley crash

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to authorities, on Thursday July 28, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a 22-year-old female was struck by a vehicle while crossing Hwy 59, just south of E. Lawson Avenue in Foley. Foley Police Department, Foley Fire Department, MedStar, and AirCare responded to the scene...
FOLEY, AL
WLOX

Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
MOSS POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WPMI

Reality Check: Drivers, residents say there's nothing pleasant about Pleasant Valley Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every day, drivers go up and down Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile. It's a two-lane road that doesn't have sidewalks and on each side of the narrow road are deep drainage ditches. Residents in the area say this has been a problem for years and they need support from local officials. People in the area say driving down Pleasant Valley Road is anything but pleasant. People can't even walk or drive along this road without having the fear of being hit or falling into a ditch.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase ends in vehicle fire, Prichard man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after they were led on a chase that ended in a vehicle fire Tuesday, July 26. Avery Washington, 30, was arrested after police tried to pull him over at Cloverdale and Pleasant Valley Road. Washington didn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended in Prichard, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

21-year-old arrested, charged with shooting in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man is charged with assault after allegedly shooting someone Thursday night. Friday night Pascagoula Police announced the arrest of Michael Oneal Tate Jr. in a Facebook post. The post said the victim was shot several times in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue around 8:45 Thursday night and taken […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

10 vehicle burglaries in Mobile, 3 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after 10 cars were broken into at the 1000 block of Colonial Hills Drive Wednesday, July 27.   Brendon Beaucene, 18, and two teens were arrested after officers were called to investigate the string of burglaries. Officers believe Beaucene, a 16 -year-old and 17-year-old broke into […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy