On The Run: Man Wanted for Recent Northern NY Murder Sought By Police

Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday. The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital
A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft
A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
New York police investigator suspended after handcuffing Black EMT worker who bumped his car unloading a patient
A Rochester, New York, police investigator has been suspended after he was caught on video earlier this month handcuffing a Black EMT worker after she bumped his vehicle in a hospital ambulance bay while unloading a patient. Witnesses told NBC affiliate WHEC of Rochester that after the EMT from Monroe...
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Pigeon sentenced to prison
Former political operative Steve Pigeon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for his role in directing an illegal campaign contribution. That contribution went to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.
AOL Corp
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
Six-year-old boy with autism in New York drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York. Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on Sunday and was later found drowned in a pond near his home.The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless. The boy was reportedly enrolled in the Crossroads Centre for Children in Schenectady. The group mourned for the...
2 killed after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Two people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a rented boat capsized in the Hudson River, officials said. Two others are in critical condition and a third person is in critical but stable condition, according to New York City Fire Department interim Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. The two people...
Man indicted 10 months after victim gunned down for $50K settlement check on LI
A fifth person has been indicted for the Sept. 2021 shooting death and robbery of a man who had just received a $55,000 settlement check.
