Will Perdue points to Patrick Williams as key cog

(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's Journal
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
LeBron James’ son Bryce now reportedly listed at surprising height
Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer. Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older. The source...
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers have been engaged in numerous trade rumors this NBA offseason. They are searching high and low for ways to upgrade the roster after a very poor showing during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were easily the most disappointing team last season, as they entered with title...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Air Jordan is adding Orlando Magic's 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero. The brand by Nike and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has many NBA players including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook (to name a few).
Report: LeBron James would only leave Lakers under 1 circumstance
LeBron James is only under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for one more season, which has led to questions about his future with the organization. Would the team consider trading LeBron? Would James consider leaving the team?. According to one reporter, there is only one circumstance under which James...
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
NBA World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Star Bill Russell
The sports community lost a true legend on Sunday afternoon. Legendary NBA player Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife Jeanine at his side. Russell is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He won two NCAA Tournaments with San Francisco in 1955 and 1956 before winning 11 NBA Championships during his professional career.
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington. Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch
There has been a lot of talk about Donovan Mitchell taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. Trade rumors have slowed down a bit of late, but this doesn’t mean that the chase is over for Pat Riley and his front office. A video of Mitchell teaming up with Heat star […] The post WATCH: Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo teaming up in Miami — but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Sky is the limit:' Robinson has Bears excited about potential
LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker get all the attention as rookies on the Bears' defense. Rightfully so. The secondary tandem has stood out since they arrived at Halas Hall, and their impressive play has continued during the first week of training camp. But there's another defensive...
Dwight Howard Was At A WWE Tryout
Dwight Howard was at a WWE tryout on July 28, according to Arash Markazi. Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
JR Smith Shut Down Fan Saying He Had A Better Career Than Tracy McGrady Based On Rings: "I Wasn’t Dropping 40, I Was The Guy Helping Them Get 40."
Ring culture is one of the most hateful things in the NBA right now. Many fans try to disrespect legends for not winning a single ring, sometimes overlooking them for not getting an NBA championship. This happened before, but in recent years, many people have insisted that in order to be great, you have to win a title.
Lakers Rumors: Agent Suggests LA Waiting for Deadline to Trade Russell Westbrook
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook may have a chance to suit up for the Lakers this season if the team choose to wait for the deadline
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
These 3 Teams Should Still Trade For Pacers’ Myles Turner
Coming into the NBA offseason, one of the most talked about trade candidates was Indiana Pacers center, Myles Turner. He has been on the trade block for what feels like forever, but it looked like he was going to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline. Indiana was...
