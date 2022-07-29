ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Area around old Valley View Department Store sold in Brookfield

By Nadine Grimley
WYTV.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240

Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

44 Chrome Shop Now Open

Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
MANTUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Business
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Brookfield Township, OH
Government
City
Valley View, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WYTV.com

Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley

(WKBN) – A familiar sight will be returning to the skies over the Valley again, starting next week. Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania — from Lake Erie to the Ohio River — dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Peleg Group#First News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Austintown homeowners to build back Woodside Lake

It was once a hidden lake in an Austintown neighborhood. Now it appears for former Meridian Lake could soon come back to life. Woodside Lake or Meridian lake, as it was once called, was breached in October of 2020. ODNR breached the dam and drained the lake because it had...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local college to hold open house

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is having an open house Monday. That goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center is on Palmyra Road in Canfield. Everyone is invited to come.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

New bathrooms added to Niles parks

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parks in Niles now have new ADA Accessible bathrooms. A dual restroom was installed at Waddell Park. It’s located across from the Wellness Center, with easy access from the baseball fields and a pavilion. City Parks Director Mark Pallante says Kennedy Park never...
NILES, OH
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

74 Acre farm in parcels, household, farm items, and misc.

74-Acre Farm Offered In Parcels – Home – Barn – Open & Wooded Land – Mineral Rights Transfer – 1,800 Ft. Of Frontage. Crawford Co. PA – South ShEnaNgo Twp. – Near Pymatuning State Park & Reservoir – Real Estate Sells On-site Or Bid Online.
JAMESTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy