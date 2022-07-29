Area around old Valley View Department Store sold in Brookfield

www.wytv.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
Farrell native aims to stabilize neighborhoods by making renters homeowners
The Farrell Housing program broke ground on the final phase of The Home Program. First News met the Farrell Native who came back to her hometown to make this all possible.
weeklyvillager.com
44 Chrome Shop Now Open
Mantua – A new chrome shop is open in Mantua, poised to serve a trucking client base from across the US, with easy access via the Ohio Turnpike and State Routes 44 and 82. One of the shop’s owners, Michelle Stebbins, has built a reputation in the industry, having worked in a chrome shop for 20 years. While she left that position in January, she found that she missed her many customers who, over time, had become like family. Given her knowledge of the trucking industry and the skills she had honed, it didn’t take long before she and her husband, Dean Stebbins Jr. (of F & S Transport) were making plans to open their own chrome shop.
youngstownlive.com
Eat Fresh! Your Go-To List of 2022 Mahoning County Farmers Markets
Summer’s not just the season for outdoor concerts, swimming, and warm nights on the patio – it’s also the time for tasty local produce from Mahoning County’s many farmers markets. When you buy your produce locally, you’re not just helping a local food grower, or getting...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Roman Supply Co. Inc. Buyer: Green & Golden Farm, in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk.
WYTV.com
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
(WKBN) – A familiar sight will be returning to the skies over the Valley again, starting next week. Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania — from Lake Erie to the Ohio River — dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
Business expands to Eastwood Mall property
Flynn's Tire and Auto is expanding and it's moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking for final phase of affordable housing program home set for Friday
Groundbreaking for the final phase of the City of Farrell's homeownership program took place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at 420 Fruit Ave. The project will be completed by Farrell native, Donna Pyles and her husband John Pyles. The couple owns DC Construction & Services based out of North Carolina.
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
East Liverpool car show benefits Toys for Tots
The First annual Wheels and Meals Car Cruise is happening Saturday until 10 p.m.
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
WFMJ.com
Austintown homeowners to build back Woodside Lake
It was once a hidden lake in an Austintown neighborhood. Now it appears for former Meridian Lake could soon come back to life. Woodside Lake or Meridian lake, as it was once called, was breached in October of 2020. ODNR breached the dam and drained the lake because it had...
mahoningmatters.com
COMMUNITY VIEW | Apparently, the First Amendment has been suspended in Trumbull County
“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear,” Harry S. Truman warned in 1950.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
WYTV.com
Local college to hold open house
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is having an open house Monday. That goes from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center is on Palmyra Road in Canfield. Everyone is invited to come.
WYTV.com
New bathrooms added to Niles parks
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parks in Niles now have new ADA Accessible bathrooms. A dual restroom was installed at Waddell Park. It’s located across from the Wellness Center, with easy access from the baseball fields and a pavilion. City Parks Director Mark Pallante says Kennedy Park never...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
Farm and Dairy
74 Acre farm in parcels, household, farm items, and misc.
74-Acre Farm Offered In Parcels – Home – Barn – Open & Wooded Land – Mineral Rights Transfer – 1,800 Ft. Of Frontage. Crawford Co. PA – South ShEnaNgo Twp. – Near Pymatuning State Park & Reservoir – Real Estate Sells On-site Or Bid Online.
