Detroit, MI

Person of interest in custody in arson at Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters, sources say

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago
www.clickondetroit.com

The Detroit Free Press

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked.  ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side

Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supervisor charged with killing Oakland County worker who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County worker who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
PONTIAC, MI
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s west side

One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting in Detroit. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Street near Wyoming and Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side. Three persons of interest are detained for questioning and no arrests have...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
EASTPOINTE, MI

