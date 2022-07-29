Pirates sign 4th overall MLB draft pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally signed the 4th overall pick from the 2022 draft Termarr Johnson.

The first round shortstop has inked a deal reportedly worth $7,219,000 which, if true, would be $213,200 over the slot value of the 4 th pick.

As a high school senior Johnson slashed a .561 average with six home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Termarr entered the draft considered by many to be “the best hitter” available after he earned Atlanta Public Schools Player of the Year.

Johnson will be set to report to the Florida Complex League to start his pro career and is set to be a huge boost to the Buc's farm system.

The Pirates are set to announce the signing at 6:00pm EST today in the PNC Park Press Conference Room.

This makes a total of 18 draftees signed out of the 21 drafted.