ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates sign 4th overall MLB draft pick

By Liam O Hara
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWx25_0gy03FAR00

The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally signed the 4th overall pick from the 2022 draft Termarr Johnson.

The first round shortstop has inked a deal reportedly worth $7,219,000 which, if true, would be $213,200 over the slot value of the 4 th pick.

As a high school senior Johnson slashed a .561 average with six home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Termarr entered the draft considered by many to be “the best hitter” available after he earned Atlanta Public Schools Player of the Year.

Johnson will be set to report to the Florida Complex League to start his pro career and is set to be a huge boost to the Buc's farm system.

The Pirates are set to announce the signing at 6:00pm EST today in the PNC Park Press Conference Room.

This makes a total of 18 draftees signed out of the 21 drafted.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws first pitch at Pirates game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger showed he had one more throw in front of the Pittsburgh faithful.The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw out the first pitch before the Pirates' game Friday against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
The Spun

MLB Insider Names Yankees No. 1 Trade Target

The New York Yankees already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. And yet, it appears they're still searching for reinforcements. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have shifted their focus towards Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas. The Yankees reportedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Pittsburgh Pirates
The Spun

Reds, Mariners Agree To Blockbuster Trade: Fans React

Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made a move that shocked the Major League Baseball world. While the team has made a few middling moves over the past few years, they showed they're all-in on a playoff run in 2022. Seattle shipped minor leaguers Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore to the Cincinnati Reds for ace pitcher Luis Castillo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ClutchPoints

Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position. According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott starting Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infeilder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stott is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Mitch Keller. Our models project Stott for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies’ new priority ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

With the MLB trade deadline looming, teams are finalizing their strategies as they look to bolster the roster or stage a fire sale ahead of Aug. 2. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be buyers at the deadline in order to continue their push for a Wild Card spot out of the National League, and […] The post Rumor: Phillies’ new priority ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Yu Chang not in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chang is being replaced at shortstop by Taylor Walls versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 88 plate appearances this season, Chang has a .198 batting average with a .533 OPS, 1 home runs,...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate Travis Jankowski for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment, tweets Tim Britton of the Athletic. The move clears an active roster spot for the recently-acquired Tyler Naquin. New York also recalled Sam Clay and Stephen Nogosek, optioned David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and confirmed the previously-reported placement of Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Hosting Veteran Running Back For Workout

Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy