'The New Yorker Radio Hour' added to KETR Sunday schedule

www.ketr.org
Related
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/31
Hosted by Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Erin Moriarty shows us the harsh reality of art collecting — and forgery. Plus, Mo Rocca visits the "wildflower capital" of Colorado; John Dickerson breaks down the U.S. economy's mixed signals; Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor James Hong; Rita Braver pays a visit to a Wisconsin home appliance company behind the Rolls Royce of refrigerators; Jane Pauley sits down with Liza Minnelli and her friend and accompanist Michael Feinstein; Robert Costa lays out the opportunities and pitfalls each party faces in the 2022 midterm elections; and Jonathan Vigliotti serves up a very different kind of ice cream treat.
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for "Caesar's Hour" and the voice of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died. She was 95.Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to "honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even...
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Click here to read the full article. Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was seen on the Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, Laverne & Shirley, ER and many other shows. She voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and voiced several cartoon series. Patricia Ann Carroll was born May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her family moved to...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”
Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28
Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
Beyoncé To Alter ‘Renaissance’ Lyric Amid Ableist Backlash
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance finally arrived on Friday (July 29), with fans and critics greeting her seventh album with near-universal acclaim. However, not everyone celebrated the release, as some people found its lyrical content offensive. The offensive lyric in question occurs on “Heated,” track eleven of the album. Beyoncé sings throughout the song using the ableist slur “spaz” multiple times in the track’s outro, where she begins a braggadocious rap-sung verse: More from VIBE.comKelis Calls Out Beyonce And Pharrell Over Song Use On 'Renaissance'Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those 'Renaissance' Mystery BoxesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance'...
RELATED PEOPLE
Norman Lear Has Created Iconic Television Shows! See the Producer’s Impressive Net Worth
Some of the most popular sitcoms of the ‘70s came from the mind of producer Norman Lear. His success with scripted series and overall zest for show business are just some of the factors contributing to his massive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money the entertainment icon makes.
Remembering "Murphy Brown": The Groundbreaking TV Sitcom
In many ways, Murphy Brown, the famed sitcom which stars Candice Bergen, and ran on CBS from 1988 to 1998, might be considered a poor man's Mary Tyler Moore Show (which originally ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977). Both are set in the world of television journalism, and both shows feature strong female leads.
Emily Hampshire Set For R-Rated Spyglass Media Group Comedy ‘D-Day’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been a while since we’ve had a raunchy female feature comedy– arguably since 2017’s Girls Trip, however, here comes D-Day from Spyglass Media Group with Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire attached to star. The pic, written by One Day at a Time scribes Becky Mann, Audra Sielaff and Andy Roth follows newly divorced and sexually inexperienced Kate, as she’s encouraged by her friends to get back out there. Of course Kate has certain standards so she’s not going to settle for just anyone but she’s determined to make her ex’s wedding day her D-Day. Betsy Thomas, the...
NFL・
Disco dance with 598 participants breaks world record in England
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Organizers of a festival in England broke a Guinness World Record by gathering nearly 600 people to dance simultaneously to disco music. Camp Bestival in Dorset said 598 people clad in matching sequined capes danced to Sister Sledge's We Are Family at the festival's 33-foot disco ball to break the Guinness World Record for largest disco dance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A birthday wish for us all: Laugh, sing and live large regardless of the years
This birthday, I can say I’ve learned from my mistakes. I’m not going to waste another moment worrying about when my time might come.
Quantum Leap Shakeup: Blindspot EP Takes Over as Showrunner on Reboot
Click here to read the full article. NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot is undergoing a behind-the-scenes shakeup, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero — who had been serving in an EP capacity on the series — taking over as showrunner, TVLine has confirmed. He replaces co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, both of whom will remain with the series as exec producers. Meanwhile, Dean Georgaris (Bluff City Law) is joining as an EP. An NBC rep declined to comment on the reason for the switch — which comes three episodes (the pilot + two episodes) into Quantum Leap‘s inaugural season — but Deadline reports that there...
ProPublica
ProPublica Projects Nominated for Six Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that three ProPublica video projects have been nominated for six News & Documentary Emmy Awards. The short video “Unlivable Oasis: A Family’s Housing Struggle on the Front Lines of the Climate Crisis,” a collaboration with Time, Truly CA and Univision Noticias, was nominated for three Emmys in the categories of Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage; Outstanding Video Journalism: News; and Outstanding Editing: News.
TODAY.com
Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña ‘heartbroken’ over ‘Gordita Chronicles’ cancellation
“Gordita Chronicles” has been cancelled after just one season, and executive producers Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña are “heartbroken.”. On Friday, HBO Max confirmed to TODAY that it would not be renewing the sitcom for a second season. “We are heartbroken by the larger programming changes at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
Chris Sullivan Comedy ‘The Son in Law’ Shelved by ABC
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor. According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.
John Cleese's War on Wokeism
From shows and movies ranging from Monty Python's Flying Circus and Fawlty Towers to Life of Brian and A Fish Called Wanda, the comedian John Cleese has uproariously and relentlessly satirized politics and religion while stretching the boundaries of decorum and good taste like so many silly walks. Now 82,...
Comments / 0