Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail.

When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders took over, but were unable to save Davis’ life.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis’ Dodge flatbed truck was loaded with a round bale of hay when the truck ran over him. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

