Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday
MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail.
When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders took over, but were unable to save Davis’ life.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis’ Dodge flatbed truck was loaded with a round bale of hay when the truck ran over him. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0