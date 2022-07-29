State forced to cancel ferry trips to Maine islands amid staffing shortages

fox23maine.com
Christopher Wormwood
1d ago
Fair wages are being offered and paid but so many want to start at top pay without working up the ladder like a lot of us did 30 and 40 years ago. Also so many Americans and Mainers don't feel the need to work and want everything for Free
Reply(1)
3
Related
WPFO
Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain
Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
WPFO
Popular Maine beach reopens for swimming after another great white shark sighting
PHIPPSBURG (WGME) – Popham Beach in Phippsburg reopened for swimming Monday after a great white shark sighting forced the beach to close for the second time in less than a week. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says a white shark was spotted at Popham Beach State Park...
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
WPFO
Gas prices continue to fall in Maine
Gas prices have declined for seven straight weeks. According to AAA, average gas prices in Maine have fallen about 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Maine are about 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine
Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
WGME
Historic heatwave possible in Maine next week, temps near 100 degrees possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read that headline right. The heat is coming back- and it looks like it will be returning in a big way by the time we get to the end of next week. THE REASON: A weather pattern shift, and a major one at that. The current weather pattern Maine is in, and will continue to be in through next Tuesday has been keeping the heat at bay. A persistent dip in the jet stream, which controls the weather pattern across the US, has continued to funnel "cool" air into the state from Canada, and will continue to do so through next Tuesday.
mainepublic.org
Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket
Gov. Janet Mills is asking federal officials to increase funding for a key program that helps tens of thousands of Maine families heat their homes. Maine is slated to receive about $39 million from the federal government for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. But with heating oil prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Mills sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to "seek all avenues to provide additional LIHEAP funding for Maine."
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Everything You Need To Know About Railcycling Through Maine
While there are a variety of ways to get around rural Maine, the most unique way has got to be on a "railcycle". According to this video posted by Fit Maine, the name pretty much says it all. They are two-seater frames that have two seats, two sets of pedals,...
WPFO
More than 170 projects in Maine to get funding
More than 170 projects in Maine are getting hundreds of millions of dollars in funding. Senator Susan Collins says she helped secure more than $302 million in funding for 176 projects statewide. The money is part of the fiscal year 2023 appropriation bills, which still needs to be approved by...
wabi.tv
Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike
GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
Comments / 5