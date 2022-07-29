ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiki & Tierney want Shohei Ohtani in New York - but which borough needs him more?

By Lou Di Pietro, Tiki Tierney
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsKqW_0gy01jWX00

Brandon Tierney brought up a random idea earlier this week on Tiki & Tierney: why not go after Shohei Ohtani if you’re a contender?

Seemed like a pipe dream at the time, but on Friday’s show, Tiki Barber had to admit he possibility becomes more pragmatic as time goes on.

“It’s always been more of a question than reality, but now it seems like more of a reality: if Shohei Ohtani is available to be had, and the prospect cost is lower than Juan Soto, if you’re the Yankees, you have to be all in on this, no?” Tiki asked.

BT, unabashed Yankees fan…also thinks that notion applies to the Mets, too.

“It’s not just the Yankees, this is an everyone thing because he’s one of the best players we’ve seen,” BT retorted. “He really checks every box: he puts butts in seats, he will hit bombs, and do damage on the mound.”

To that end, BT encouraged the Angels to rewind recent New York history – basically comparing Mike Trout’s injury to hopefully not making him the next David Wright or Don Mattingly, or even Larry Johnson – and realize that Ohtani is now their big fish to be sold, and not to take it lightly.

“They need to look in the mirror and be realistic that Trout has a long-term contract, with a no-trade clause, and the worst injury any player can have: a balky and unpredictable back. They need to look at this through a very pragmatic prism, and you’re going to have to knock their socks off with an offer to get Ohtani here.”

BT then went on to describe how Thursday was a perfect prospect showcase night, as both the Yankees and Mets’ No. 1 prospects – Anthony Volpe and Francisco Alvarez – had great nights, and any reticence to maybe trade either one should be tempered if Ohtani and/or Juan Soto are the price.

“You now have a chance to open two doors if you kick them in hard enough, one is Soto, one is Ohtani,” BT implored. “Make it happen.”

Tiki believes the Mets would be the needier New York suitor, based on roster construction, and thinks a deGrom-Scherzer-Ohtani rotation might be unbeatable in October – but the Yankees, if willing to spend the prospects and money on Soto, might have a better option in Ohtani, even if there’s one less year of control.

And either way, the Halos should be listening.

“The argument can be made for either team to make pushes on Ohtani, because the Angels aren’t going anywhere,” Tiki said. “Last year, he was the MVP of the AL, Mike Trout was still Mike Trout, and they came back to their subpar mean. They’re not going anywhere unless they totally revamp their process, and that’s not going to happen until you get the right assets at the right time – and right now is the right time to move on from Shohei Ohtani.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets

Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
NBC Sports

Tomase: We know Red Sox are out on Soto and Ohtani, and that's sad

The news should've hit like twin thunderbolts. Instead, it floated by with all the urgency of a wispy cirrus. This month, the two most original stars in baseball effectively hit the trade market. First, the Washington Nationals gave up trying to sign Ted-Williams-in-the-making Juan Soto after he rejected a $440 million extension. Then the Angels made it known they'll listen on two-way defending MVP Shohei Ohtani, who could very well add a Cy Young Award to his mantel this fall.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Tiki Tierney#Mets#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy