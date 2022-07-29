ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Not Okay’ Star Zoey Deutch Discusses Producing the Dark Comedy and the Test Screening Note That Changed It

By Brian Davids
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVc12_0gy00UGj00

For Zoey Deutch , it’s all about the details.

The actor-turned-producer returns to the screen Friday in Quinn Shephard’s dark comedy Not Okay , and she plays Danni Sanders, a depressed young woman who Photoshops her way to Paris to impress an influencer (Dylan O’Brien). However, Danni’s plans quickly go awry when a terrorist attack coincides with her whereabouts, and instead of telling the truth, she opts to pose as a trauma survivor, achieving the overnight fame and attention she thought she always wanted.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

As an executive producer on the Searchlight Pictures project for Hulu, Deutch welcomed the added responsibility.

“When I did Buffaloed and Not Okay , I was at the center of these movies, so I wanted to know everything that was going on because every little thing matters. So I’d rather have a seat at the table than beg for one,” Deutch tells The Hollywood Reporter .

In 2019, Deutch received rave reviews for her portrayal of Madison in Zombieland: Double Tap , and director Ruben Fleischer recently reiterated to THR that a Madison spinoff is very much of interest to him. Naturally, Deutch would welcome another turn as the world’s last-remaining Valley girl.

“I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ attire back on, for lack of a better pun,’ Deutch jokes in regard to Madison’s Von Dutch clothing. “That experience was so fun, and I’ve been begging Ruben [Fleischer] to put me in a movie of his again. But yeah, I would love to play Madison again. She’s such a character.”

In a recent conversation with THR , Deutch also opens up about how TikTok became her best friend and worst enemy during the making of Not Okay . Then she explains how a test screening impacted the movie in a significant way.

A few months ago, Dylan O’Brien told me the story of how the two of you first discussed Not Okay on the set of The Outfit , and that’s when I learned that you’re a producer now. So what prompted you to move in this direction a few years ago?

Well, my first experience was producing a film [ The Year of Spectacular Men ] that my sister [Madelyn Deutch] wrote and my mother [Lea Thompson] directed, and that made me realize how much I love doing it. I’m a very detail oriented person. I’m a control freak. I love artists and I have a lot of really amazing artists in my life. So it was such a fun opportunity to be able to put people that I respect and love to work, and to also be involved and a part of all these little decisions along the way that make a movie work. When I did Buffaloed and Not Okay , I was at the center of these movies, so I wanted to know everything that was going on because every little thing matters. So I’d rather have a seat at the table than beg for one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrtL3_0gy00UGj00

On the producing side of things, what was the biggest test you faced throughout the making of Not Okay ?

Shooting in New York City is no easy feat. We were also on location during the summer. I’m sure you’ve heard tales of people bragging about how hard “insert movie” was to shoot. ( Laughs .) I always laugh at film festivals because it’s a competition of whose movie had less time and less money and was more difficult. So it was just the elements that we faced. We would have six-to-eight pages one day, and then there’d be a thunderstorm. So we’d have to shut down for four hours, and then we’d have to figure out how to get those hours back. Those kinds of things kept happening to us, which made it challenging. I tried my best to stay focused as a producer in prep, pre-production and post, so I could then try to focus entirely on the acting while we were in production, but this one was hard not to be involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S09g6_0gy00UGj00

The marketing really stood out to me as well.

Quinn and I were obsessed with meta marketing and creating a Not Okay TikTok, and it’s obviously unconventional for a studio movie to release information ahead of time about the costumes, the sets, the characters, the actors. They usually want to keep all that under wraps until the right time, but we were really interested in the experiment of parceling out information on TikTok, without telling people what the movie is even about. And it worked. Searchlight was really supportive of it, too. So we were actually very focused on that as well, and it was a very interesting experiment.

The content warning at the beginning of the movie is quite interesting because it sets the tone right away that Danni is “unlikable.” Even the song over the title card says, “You’re gonna hate me.” So what was the discussion around that self-aware choice?

If I’m being honest, that warning was born out of a test screening. People were unsure of what to think about her, and now, the content warning entirely changes the experience of the viewer. It’s also part of the satire, at least from our perspective. It’s like, “We have to tell you that she’s unlikable and that makes it okay? Now you can watch her because you know she’s unlikable?” Whereas when you watch movies like American Psycho or The Wolf of Wall Street , these are brutally unlikable men, but we’re never concerned with that. So it did change the experience for viewers which I thought was so interesting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc5EM_0gy00UGj00

I still felt a bit of compassion for her because there are so many people just like her who’ve become trapped by social media’s endless popularity contest. Was that one of your ways into her?

I was interested in exploring what was motivating her desire for followers and online fame. I was so much more interested in her deep desire for this guy at work to just know her name. I was also interested in why her whole world shifts when her mom says “I love you.” She hadn’t heard her mom say, “I love you and I’m proud of you,” maybe ever. So I was most interested in what makes someone want these things.

I thought it was really smart to include Mia Isaac’s character because it shows that the movie is not trivializing real trauma survivors. In another era, the storytellers probably would’ve let Danni off the hook a little more, but this movie believes in accountability, which is nice for a change. Since I failed to ask a question, I’m hoping you’ll “yes-and” me.

( Laughs .) Yes, accountability! Exactly. Rowan [Mia Isaac] is our hero. She’s our protagonist, who has a full arc and journey. She’s the opposite of Danni in that she’s authentic, and that’s the most surprising thing about her to Danni. Rowan is vulnerable and brave, which is not easy to do, but she does it. So Danni is enamored by the authenticity of this person and the way she leads her life with honesty. Of course, Danni thinks she wants fame and attention and this guy and to not feel so lonely, and when she gets it all and loses it all, she realizes that the only thing she really lost was a true friend. It was the first time she’s felt like she ever had a true friend. So that’s her heartbreak, and she realizes it at the end of the movie. That is the growth. It’s realizing that she was seeking connection, and she did everything wrong to attain it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAE9g_0gy00UGj00

Danni and Rowan’s confrontation was quite affecting even though we can’t hear what’s being said. Was that always the plan?

It was scripted that you wouldn’t hear the dialogue, so the fight we were having is all improv. This is Mia Isaac’s second movie ever, and she blew me away in that scene, with what she was doing and accessing. And it wasn’t for show. We thought it was a super-wide shot and that none of the dialogue would be used, but she just destroyed me. So I absolutely wasn’t acting. I was just heartbroken by what she was doing and feeling.

You’re fairly active on social media. You share your work and offer glimpses of your life, including oversized bandages.

( Laughs .)

So to ask the terribly obvious question, has this movie changed the way you use these platforms?

I wish I could honestly say it’s drastically changed the way I use them. I think I’m much more judgmental of myself now, but I would be lying if I said it changed my relationship to social media and my endless scrolling of Twitter. I’m bad about that, for sure.

You knew this movie was relevant when you were making it, but sadly, it’s become a whole lot more relevant since you wrapped. To put it mildly, has it been interesting to watch your movie evolve in real time?

During a Q&A the other night, Quinn said something that I thought was interesting. She was like, “I started writing this in 2018, and I was afraid that none of it would be relevant anymore. But it’s much worse than that. Everything is way more relevant now.” So it’s pretty wild.

Danni and Colin (Dylan O’Brien) smoke a ridiculous-looking joint at one point. Is that actually a thing?

( Laughs .) Yeah, it’s called a scorpion joint.

Wow, what a name.

( Laughs .) Dylan has a massive fanbase, and there were so many people filming us while we were shooting that scene. It was honestly distracting. And later that night, someone sent me a TikTok that had gone viral. Even that word is annoying by the way. Just saying the word “viral” makes me cringe. I physically feel my body tense up. Anyway, it went v-i-r-a-l, and it was a video of the obnoxious laugh that Danni gave him at the end of the scene. Danni was embarrassed and laughed really hard. So, someone videoed me doing that and put it on TikTok, saying, “Who’s this loser embarrassing herself in front of the Dylan O’Brien?” So everybody was mocking me, and I wanted to comment, “It’s me! I’m in the movie.” But that would be very Danni of me because that’s something she literally does in the movie. ( Laughs .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utQat_0gy00UGj00

Zombieland: Double Tap

Shifting gears, I was the one who originated the Madison- Zombieland spinoff talk with Ruben Fleischer, and I even followed up on it this year with him. Since he’s clearly interested, is it safe to say that you are open to putting on her Von Dutch attire again?

I would love to put the “Von Deutch” attire back on, for lack of a better pun.

I was hoping you’d say that.

( Laughs .) I had to! You set me up. That experience was so fun, and I’ve been begging Ruben to put me in a movie of his again. But yeah, I would love to work with him again and play Madison again. She’s such a character.

As far as I’m concerned, you and Glen Powell revived the romantic comedy by way of Set It Up , and I was certain that you guys would keep a good thing going and re-team pretty quickly. But Glen told me recently that some projects kind of came and went. So are you still trying to figure it out?

I hope, down the line, we’ll be able to make another movie in that genre. It might not be now, but I would certainly love to find something to do together again.

In 60 years, when you’re telling stories by a crackling fireplace, what day on Not Okay will you likely recall first?

I don’t want to sound like an overly sensitive, self-important actor, but even though it’s a dark comedy, I played this much more like a drama. I played it very seriously. The scene of Danni walking to the elevator and crying after the confrontation that you mentioned, I was hysterical and so distraught. And when I got into the elevator, Quinn came over to give me a note because we wanted to run a series. I was emotional and I was crying so much, so we didn’t want to cut. So Quinn also got in the elevator, the elevator door closed, and we got stuck in the elevator. And we were still rolling, but nobody came to get us for ten minutes. Apparently, they thought we were having a deep discussion about the scene. Meanwhile, we were down two floors, banging on the elevator door, yelling, “Let us out! Let us out!” And neither of us had phones because I was in the scene and Quinn was directing. So we had no way to contact the AD, and I guess I wasn’t mic’d because we were just using the boom. So it was truly hilarious because nobody came to get us, and there were a hundred people around because the whole office was filled with cast and crew. So we finally came out of the elevator, and everyone was like, “Are you guys good? Were you guys fighting? What’s going on?” But I was distraught because I had just been hysterically crying for the last five minutes in the scene, and then I got stuck in the elevator. So my body was so confused about what to feel, and it was truly a bizarre moment.

***
Not Okay is now available on Hulu . This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Seyfried Says She “Bent Over Backwards” to Audition for ‘Wicked’ Movie Role

Amanda Seyfried is looking back at auditioning for Wicked. In a conversation with Backstage, the actress reflected on auditioning for the role of Glinda in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, while filming the Hulu series The Dropout.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership'Wicked' Split Into Two Movies as Universal Unveils Release DatesBurning Man, Doggy Defecation and Other Ways 'The Dropout' Might Have Ended “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [on The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘Fences,’ ‘Sparkle’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ Dies at 85

Mary Alice, the Tony- and Emmy-winning actress who starred in the original Broadway production of Fences, portrayed the mother of three singing daughters in Sparkle and appeared as The Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, has died. She was 85. Alice died Wednesday in her Manhattan apartment, an NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBernard Cribbins, British Children's TV Icon and 'Doctor Who' Star, Dies at 93Jered Barclay, Screen and Stage Veteran, Dies at 91Faye Marlowe, Actress in the Film Noir Classic 'Hangover Square,' Dies at 95 In 1990 films, Alice played Nurse Margaret opposite Robin Williams and Robert De...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Ruben Fleischer
Person
Quinn Shephard
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Ridley Scott
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv Comedy#Changed It#Dark Comedy#Test Screening#Film Star#Hulu#Zombieland
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy